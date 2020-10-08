Game: Marietta (1-3) at Brookwood (4-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Brookwood 31, Marietta 14 (Nov. 11, 2005)
All-time series: Brookwood leads 2-0
Prediction: Brookwood 28, Marietta 14
Marietta knows that elite quarterbacks like Harrison Bailey comes around once every so often.
The same goes for stand out tight end Arik Gilbert (LSU) and lineman B.J. Ojulari (LSU).
That threesome, along with many other marquee seniors, helped the Blue Devils win a Class AAAAAAA state championship in 2019.
Now that Marietta has 19 new starters, it comes as no surprise that the Blue Devils have struggled to begin the season.
Despite the losses, coach Richard Morgan is not panicking as his squad heads to Brookwood on Friday. He said mistakes are common for a young team and that a deep playoff run is not out of the question.
Especially with a dual- threat quarterback in Tyler Hughes. The junior has made stellar plays with his feet and his arm.
“Last week, he was able to utilize the running game and he’s doing better against the pass. He’s also great with his feet. We have a young offensive line, and he’s been able to get away from pressure and avoid sacks.”
Hughes has arguably his best game last week against Parkview. He threw for 286 yards and three touchdowns and ran for an additional 169 yards and a score.
Two of his touchdowns were to receiver Zuri Johnson, who totaled 127 yards on five catches. His other touchdown pass was a 42-yarder to Daniel Martin.
While he has the arm strength, Morgan said he is improving on his accuracy.
“No one is going to replace Harrison Bailey (Tennessee) so he’s going to have to be his own person,” Morgan said. “He’s going to have to be the best version of himself.”
Morgan also sees the team coming together and it is playing with more energy and pride.
“We seen improvement last week against Parkview and hopefully we’ll be ready for region,” Morgan said. “We’re playing harder and playing the way that Marietta is supposed to play.”
