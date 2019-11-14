Game: Camden County (8-2) at Marietta (8-2), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Camden County 48, Marietta 7 (Nov. 11, 2011)
All-time series: Camden County leads 1-0
Prediction: Marietta 38, Camden County 21
Marietta is in the playoffs for the third straight season, and the postseason is the reason it plays one of the toughest non-region schedules in the state.
The Blue Devils are about to find out how much their grueling first half of the season has paid off when Camden Camden arrives at Northcutt Stadium tonight.
They grinded out a win at home against Pennsylvania’s top-ranked St. Joseph’s Academy early in the season and beat Edgewater, a top-10 team based in Orlando, a few weeks later.
Marietta’s only losses this season came against No. 6 Grayson and Region 3AAAAAAA rival and No. 3 McEachern, who have combined to lose one game this season.
“We’re really prepared,” Marietta coach Richard Morgan said. “We played the hardest schedule in state and did that to get ready for the playoffs. The kids are dialed in and feel good about their preparation and are looking forward to (tonight).”
Marietta earned the at-large bid to the state playoffs during the 2017 season with quarterback Harrison Bailey back under center after missing most of the regular season with an injury.
A year later, the Blue Devils lost in the first round after Bailey and current Tennessee receiver Ramel Keyton got injured late in the season.
Not only is Marietta healthy this time, the Blue Devils also are focused. Since losing to McEachern they have regrouped and rattled off three straight victories over North Cobb, Hillgrove and Kennesaw Mountain by at least three touchdowns.
“We lost by two (to McEachern) and we were more upset with our own selves,” Morgan said. “After that, I felt like we got refocused, we got on the same page, and it brought us closer together. The kids are starting to peak now, and you want to peak in the playoffs, not during the regular season. We’re playing well right now, and hopefully, that’s a good sign.”
Morgan said that Camden County, whose two losses this season are to No. 1 Lowndes and No. 4 Colquitt County, has a lot of size up front. The Wildcats also rotate running backs led by sophomore Jamie Felix. For the season, they are averaging 33 points a game while allowing 21.
The Blue Devils will look to establish the run behind Kimani Vidal who has 866 yards on the season on 140 carries and a Cobb County leading 14 touchdowns.
The run can help set up the pass, and Bailey led the county in passing with 2,826 yards and 30 touchdowns. Arik Gilbert has been his most reliable target and is already at 1,107 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Still, Marietta is looking to get early production on the ground
“You have to run the football in the playoffs and limit the turnovers,” Morgan said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.