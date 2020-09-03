1. Marietta Blue Devils
The Blue Devils enter the new season as the defending Class AAAAAAA state champions, so it is hard to have them start in any other place than the top of the Power Poll. The question is, how long can they stay there? Marietta lost nearly a full starting lineup to Power 5 schools in the offseason, but there is plenty of talent that is ready to stop in, and they have already learned what it takes to win a state title. Now all they have to do is do it.
2. Harrison Hoyas
The Hoyas enter the new season as defending Class AAAAAA state champions, but they won’t get a chance to defend their crown. Harrison moves up into the top classification and is awarded with a spot in Region 3AAAAAAA along with the defending state champion Marietta. Harrison and Marietta are scheduled to play Nov. 6. The region title could be on the line in that one.
3. McEachern Indians
The Indians may be flying under the radar as the 2020 season begins with two state champions in their own county, but lets not forget, it could have easily been them instead of Marietta standing on the stage at Georgia State. Many people may have forgotten, but it was McEachern and not Marietta which won Region 3AAAAAAA last year. Now, as a part of Region 2AAAAAAA, the Indians’ traditional rivals are non-region opponents and will help get new full-time starting quarterback Bryce Archie ready for a playoff drive.
4. Allatoona Buccaneers
Keep this in mind — If you are going to beat the Buccaneers’ you have to do it early, because it is going to be increasingly difficult to do it late. Allatoona will figure out how to replace former quarterback Dante Marshall and wide receiver Asante Das. Expect a return to a big-time running attack and a stingy defense on the way to another 10-plus-win season.
5. Kell Longhorns
The Longhorns move up into Class AAAAAA, but they will now be part of a nine-team, all-Cobb Region 6AAAAAA. Kell will look to rekindle some of its east Cobb rivalries against Lassiter, Pope and Sprayberry, but as much fun as those games will be, one of the most anticipated matchups with be Nov. 6 when it will meet Allatoona for only the second time. The Longhorns have plenty of talent to make a good playoff run and their neighbors will help them get ready for it.
6. North Cobb Warriors
The Warriors have one of the most steady quarterback performers in Trevor Lovett. The senior offers solid leadership and a cool hand. North Cobb also boasts perhaps the quarterback with the most unique skill set in the county in Malachi Singleton. Last year, fans got a taste of how the duo would work together. Now, the key is to figure out how to get the most out of both. If they do, the Warriors could surprise everyone in Region 3AAAAAAA.
7. Walton Raiders
The Raiders had issues putting everything together last year. Just when it looked like they turned the corner, something would happen and it would become a road block. This year, Walton has an abundance of talent as key positions, a quarterback in Zak Rozsman who is in full control of the offense and a defense that is ready to make a name for itself. The only drawback is they have to leave their usual east Cobb region for the high stakes in Region 3AAAAAAA. If they win, they will definitely earn it.
8. Hillgrove Hawks
For the first time since 2008, there is a new coach on the sidelines in the ‘Grove. Byron Slack takes over a Hawks program that was close to doing special things last year and just came up short. Hillgrove has a group of exciting young players who will do big things on the field, the question will be how fast can that talent be harnessed and get it to work in unison?
9. Sprayberry Yellow Jackets
The Yellow Jackets are a team that has the rest of Region 6AAAAAA talking to itself. Running back Damarion Owens may be the most under-recruited player in the state, and after running for 1,600 yards last season, he’ll be ready to prove he belongs behind a quality offensive line.
10. Pope Greyhounds
The Greyhounds welcome back running back Joe Stellmach to the lineup, but after the Air Force Academy commit was injured last season, the team found out it has a talented group that should really supplement the offense well this season.
