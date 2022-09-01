Last meeting: Marietta 32, Roswell 17, (Oct. 22, 1999)
All-time series: Marietta leads 12-3
Prediction: Roswell 28, Marietta 24
Once longtime region rivals, Marietta and Roswell will be meeting for the first time since 1999.
After splitting games to begin the season, the younger Blue Devils are about to find out how well they match up against the Hornets, who upset North Cobb last season on the way to the Class AAAAAAA elite eight.
Marietta had questions going into the season with only eight returning players. After its opening loss to Grayson, the Blue Devils had more questions, especially on offense.
After bouncing back with a 24-17 come-from-behind win at West Forsyth last Friday, the Blue Devils showed what they are capable of this season.
Marietta was trailing in the fourth quarter until Malachi Sanders returned a kickoff 82 yards for a touchdown. Anthony Kruah recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff and set up Russell Bey for the winning score.
The Blue Devils amassed 111 yards total with Bey leading the way with 48 yards on seven carries. Also, quarterback Chase McCravy appeared more settled, throwing for 95 yards while rushing for 33.
“The offense is still week to week, trying to make improvements,” Marietta coach Richard Morgan said. “Our running game was pretty strong in the fourth quarter. We made plays and were able to run the clock out. I thought we made improvements in our passing game.”
Roswell, which moved down a classification, opened the season with decisive wins over Denmark and Centennial.
The Hornets appear to have a balanced offensive attack with KJ Smith asserting himself as the new starting quarterback. He has 257 passing yards and three touchdowns.
Christopher Elko has been his primary receiver with 115 yards on five catches and a touchdown.
“They are a fast group on both sides of the ball,” Morgan said of Roswell. “They have a good team with a lot going for them and will be a good challenge Friday.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.