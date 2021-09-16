Game: Parkview (2-2) at Marietta (2-1), 8 p.m., Peachtree TV
Last year: Parkview 50, Marietta 28
All-time series: Series tied 2-2
Prediction: Marietta 42, Parkview 23
Marietta has won two in a row entering Friday’s matchup against Parkview at Northcutt Stadium.
The reason for the win streak is simple according to Blue Devils coach Richard Morgan.
“We stopped turning the ball over and people are making more plays,” he said.
Marietta was its own worst enemy in a season-opening loss to Colquitt County. The Blue Devils couldn’t overcome a five-turnover night against the Packers, but still managed to stay in the game en route to a 3-point setback.
The turnover margin has been decidedly different over the last two weeks, Morgan hopes it stays that way.
“When you aren’t turning the ball over that’s a big deal,” he said. “We had five turnovers against Colquitt County and we’ve only had two in our last two games. When you win the turnover battle, when you play fast and you play physical and you make plays when it matters, it makes a difference.”
Marietta has generated more sustained drives and the result has been back-to-back 40-point games. On the other side of the ball, the defense gets more time to rest. The Blue Devils have taken advantage of the added time on the bench, holding their last two opponents, McEachern and Camden County, to 21 and 17 points, respectively.
“Our defense has played great, especially in the second half,” Morgan said. “We haven’t allowed more than three points in the second half these last two games. We gave up a safety to McEachern and Camden County kicked a field goal.
“These kids are making plays. We’ve done a really good job making second half adjustments and the kids have responded.”
Parkview is averaging 25 points per game and coming off a 26-3 victory against Loganville.
The Panthers are being led by quarterback Colin Houck, who through three games had thrown for 747 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions, and wide receiver Zion Taylor, who had caught 19 passes for 362 yards and three scores.
“Parkview’s always been a pretty good team,” Morgan said. “Our goal was to put together a challenging schedule that will prepare us well down the stretch and Parkview is our next challenge.
“They’re a good team with a good quarterback and some good wide receivers. They’re a little young in some spots, but they’re a big school with a lot of kids. So, we know they’ll be ready.”
