Game: Camden County (3-0) at Marietta (1-1), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Camden County (3-0) at Marietta (1-1)
All-time series: Camden County leads 2-1
Prediction: Camden County 35, Marietta 31
Marietta rebounded from a season opening loss with a victory over rival McEachern last week.
The Blue Devils’ schedule doesn’t get any easier this week when they face undefeated Camden County at Northcutt Stadium tonight.
“We like to challenge ourselves against these south Georgia teams,” said Marietta coach Richard Morgan, whose team faced Colquitt County in the season opener. “You see those guys often in the first couple of rounds of the playoffs. Facing them early in the season really helps to see where you’re at and to know the kind of things you need to continue to work on.”
One player who will be working hard to get Marietta the win will be quarterback Tyler Hughes. A dual-threat signal-caller who committed to Southern over the summer, Hughes has been at his best when he has time to throw behind a solid offensive line.
The 6-0, 195-pound senior threw for more than 350 yards and four touchdowns against McEachern and is 43-of-70 for 652 yards with eight touchdowns and one interception through two games.
Hughes continues to perfect his craft in his second season as the starting quarterback, and he has the full confidence of his teammates and the Marietta coaching staff to lead the Blue Devils’ for the fifth season in a row.
“Tyler’s a good athlete who has made some big strides as a quarterback and leader for us,” Morgan said. “He’s showcasing his abilities. This is his second year starting for us, and it’s been a progression. He’s a work in progress, but when he plays to the best of his ability, it’s easy for guys to follow him.”
Hughes has benefitted from the outstanding playmakers around him as well as solid play from offensive linemen Ezekial Durham-Campbell, Larry Blevins, Cole Davis, Emmanuel Olatain, Jake Maggard and Benel Valentin.
“We’re not big up front, but we have guys that fight regardless of their size,” Morgan said. “They’re giving great protection and they’re improving every week.”
The unit’s continued improvement will be on display against a Camden team averaging 42.67 points per game while holding opponents to 13 per contest.
Former coach Jeff Herron is in his first year back at the helm for the Wildcats. He won three state championships in 13 seasons at Camden and already has the Wildcats off to a strong start.
“Camden runs a Wing-T, which will be a challenge for our guys up front,” Morgan said. “They’re a running team and we’re a passing team, and I think it will be a good game. Hopefully, we can execute and perform well.”
