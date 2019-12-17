Marietta's Arik Gilbert was named the Gatorade National Football Player of the Year on Tuesday.
The award was presented by Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan in the Marietta High School weight room.
For Gilbert, it continues what has been a few good days for the LSU commit. Saturday, he and the Blue Devils won the Class AAAAAAA state championship with a 17-9 victory over Lowndes. Tomorrow, he is expected to officially sign with the Tigers, and Friday the Blue Devils will play in the GEICO State Champion Bowl Series in Las Vegas, Nevada.
"It feels good," Gilbert said. "I never imagined anything like this."
He also said he was surprised by the fact that many of his teammates, family and friends, including Marietta Mayor Steve "Thunder" Tumlin came out to celebrate with him.
"When I first walked in, I wondered, why is Matt Ryan about to shake my hand?" Gilbert said.
Gilbert becomes the first true tight end to win the award since its inception in 1985. He is coming off one of the best seasons in Cobb County history, finishing the season with a county record 101 receptions for 1,760 yards and 14 touchdowns.
"It's a huge honor for him," Marietta coach Richard Morgan said. "The national player of the year isn't just for being a great player. It's for character, grades and community service and Arik checks all the boxes."
Gilbert is the second athlete from Cobb County to win a Gatorade National Athlete of the Year Award. He joins former Kell High School, University of Georgia standout and Olympian Kendell Williams, who won the girls track and field award in 2013.
Other football winners include former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Jeff George (1985), the NFL's all-time leading rusher and Pro Football Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith (1986), former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (1993), Former No. 1 NFL overall draft pick and Cleveland Browns quarterback Tim Couch (1995), Former American League MVP and six-time all-star catcher Joe Mauer (2000), Heisman Trophy winner and current Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (2017) and current University of Washington and former UGA quarterback Jacob Eason (2015).
Ryan said it was an honor to be included in the ceremony. He said Gilbert and all his teammates should take a minute to enjoy what has been happening the last few days, because he said he knows its one of the hardest things to do in the moment.
"It was a great honor for me to come celebrate this with Arik and his family," Ryan said.
He also wouldn't mind seeing the 6-foot-5, 245-pound receiving target as part of the Falcons in a few years.
"He would be a great thing for our arsenal," Ryan said. "He looks like he could play in the league right now.
"I'm definitely going to be following his career at LSU. He's going to do great down there and I wouldn't mind seeing him in Atlanta in three, four or five years."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.