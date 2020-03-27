Former Marietta tight end Arik Gilbert is not going to sneak up on anyone this fall.
The five-star LSU signee has already caught the eye of many if not all of the coaches, offensive and defensive coordinators and position coaches in Division I. It was reflected in a group of recent surveys done by ESPN, and available on its exclusive ESPN+ content package.
The college football staff asked coaches which incoming freshmen were their top recruits from the 2020 signing class. Sixty-six coaches responded and Gilbert came out on top, tied with incoming Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee. Both players earned eight votes, while no other player had as many as four.
With former LSU tight end Thaddeus Moss -- the son of Hall of Fame receiver Randy Moss -- moving on to the NFL, coaches think the 6-foot-6, 255-pound Gilbert's combination of size, strength and speed could step right in and be the next big thing for the Tigers.
One director of player personnel for a Southeastern Conference team said, "I think (Gilbert) has a rare blend of size, speed and athleticism, to go along with elite movement skill and ball skills. He also processes well and plays fast. He can be an elite tight end, but I think he could be just as successful as a rush end and be a first-rounder eventually there. Just crazy to find guys that big that are ready made physically, yet possess the flexibility and processing skills to literally do anything."
Gilbert, who graduated in December and enrolled early in Baton Rouge, caught 101 passes for 1,760 yards and 14 touchdowns during a senior season in which he was named a first-team MaxPreps All-American and the Gatorade National Football Player of the Year.
"There was not a more college-ready player in the nation," one SEC assistant coach said. "Physical and fast, and an absolute matchup problem wherever he lines up."
One coach from the West Coast mentioned Gilbert in the same breath as an NFL Hall of Famer.
"I thought Kellen Winslow was so ahead of the times back in the day, and that's what this guy reminds me of," a Pac-12 Conference coach said. "He is so good."
While Gilbert was the only Cobb County player to make the list, there were a number of other players to make it who have local interest. One player who received three votes was Georgia defensive back signee Kelee Ringo.
"He has upside like very few do," said a Pac-12 director of player personnel. "He could be a generational guy at that size and length. He's still raw, but he looks like an NFL guy."
Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter received two votes, while Georgia Tech running back Jahmyr Gibbs -- from Dalton High School -- and Georgia defensive back Jalen Kimber each received one.
LOCAL PLAYERS IN OTHER ESPN TOP-10 LISTS
Previously, the ESPN staff also released also released their lists of the top 10 returning quarterbacks and running backs for the upcoming season.
Using a combination of Pro Football Focus grades and wins-above-average metric, former Harrison High School and current Ohio State standout Justin Fields came in at No. 2 on their quarterback list.
Trailing only Clemson's Trevor Lawrence, ESPN said Fields had a 92.5 passing grade and a 1.66 WAA, which was ranked behind only LSU's Joe Burrow.
Former Sprayberry and Oklahoma standout Trey Sermon came in at No. 10 on ESPN's 10 best returning running backs list.
The list was created before Sermon announced his transfer to Ohio State. Now that he does not have to share carries at Oklahoma with Kennedy Brooks, who was on the list at No. 7, Sermon's stock may rise considerably.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.