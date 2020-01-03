Marietta linebacker Carlos Cervantes had quite a performance in last year’s International Bowl, so it is no surprise that he was invited back.
Last year, as a freshman playing at AT&T Stadium -- home of the Dallas Cowboys -- Cervantes finished with six tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in helping the U.S. under-16 select team beat Mexico Norte 29-22.
For his efforts, Cervantes was named the game's defensive most valuable player last year.
Now, after helping lead Marietta to its first state championship since 1967, Cervantes was one of three players from Georgia chosen to represent the U.S. 17U national team in a game against Japan on Jan. 15 at AT&T Stadium. The game is set to kick off at 5 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN3.
McEachern junior linebacker Fabian Njika and Buford sophomore defensive back Ryland Gandy will join Cervantes on the U.S. roster.
This will be the third straight season that Cervantes has played in the International Bowl, after competing for the U.S. under-15 select team in 2018
“I’m super stoked,” Cervantes said of being invited again. “It’s one of the best things I have ever done, representing my country. It was a great time over there (last year), meeting new people from different states. It was a fun game with a lot of excitement between both teams.”
Cervantes helped lead Marietta to a 13-2 record and the Class AAAAAA state championship this season, capping the season with a 17-9 victory over previously undefeated Lowndes.
As the Blue Devils' starting middle linebacker, Cervantes was the quarterback of sorts for a defense that carried several experienced future elite college players. He was the one who received plays from the coaching staff, and he was the one who made sure his teammates were lined up correctly.
“The first few games were pretty nerve-racking because I was the newbie on a Division I defense, and I’m trying to lead them,” Cervantes said. “I had to get used to it real quick and step up into my role. Our chemistry was good because they trusted me. I had to stay focused and rely on the DBs, linemen, all of them.”
Cervantes held his own while leading the others, finishing the season with 116 tackles, averaging 7.7 per game. He also had 1.5 sacks and two quarterback hurries.
Cervantes was the second-leading tackler in the state championship game with nine, trailing only BJ Ojulari's 11. His best game came earlier in the year, with 14 tackles against Florida power Edgewater.
Cervantes also had 13 stops against Hillgrove in Region 3AAAAAAA play, and 12 against defending state champion Milton in the second round of the state playoffs.
