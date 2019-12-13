MARIETTA — Harrison Bailey will go down as Cobb County’s all-time leading quarterback. Saturday he gets to find out if he can add state champion to the resume.
With today’s state championship game against Lowndes left to play, the Marietta High School star is Cobb County’s all-time leading passer with 11,445 career passing yards. He passed Lassiter’s Eddie Printz early this season for the top spot. Printz now is a distant second with 8,743 yards.
Bailey has also thrown a county best 114 touchdowns, which bests former McEachern quarterback Bailey Hockman’s 94.
Now, he is about to play his final game in a Marietta uniform, and it will be the biggest game of his high school career. Saturday, the Blue Devils play Lowndes for the Class AAAAAAA state championship at Georgia State Stadium.
That title is more important to Bailey than his numbers.
“Me personally, I’m looking at this as a normal game,” he said. “Our heads have been down and level and we’re not putting our heads up until 11:30 p.m. Saturday night.”
Bailey is coming off what could be considered his career performance last week in a win over Parkview when he threw for 423 yards and five touchdowns. It was the fourth time this season he has thrown at least five touchdown passes.
For the season, he has completed 251 of 372 passes for 4,000 yards and 40 touchdowns to only nine interceptions.
The future Tennessee Volunteer has also had time to mentor the younger quarterbacks in Marietta’s system. Coach Richard Morgan said Bailey has set a standard for everyone to emulate and he will leave an indelible mark on the Blue Devils program for years to come.
“He enjoys practice and enjoys watching film,” Marietta coach Richard Morgan said. “Those are the type of things you want to rub off on the younger kids. He’s got every record in the book. I don’t know if I’ll be around here long enough to see those records broken. He’s done it the right way and you want other people to emulate that.”
Bailey has also had to deal with his share of adversity over the course of his career. He likely could have threatened the state’s three all-time passing leaders — Trevor Lawrence (13,902), Deshaun Watson (13,077) and Jake Fromm (12,745) — if he could have remained healthy.
The 6-foot-4, 220-pound Bailey started his all four years for Marietta, but he missed nearly a full season worth of games because of injury. It is not out of the realm of possibility that Bailey could have been the first player in Georgia high school football history to throw for 15,000 yards.
He missed seven games with a shoulder injury his sophomore year. Despite that he got healthy in time for the playoffs and led Marietta to the state quarterfinals. Bailey was injured again late his junior season, and missed much of the last two weeks of the season and the playoffs.
As he prepares to move on to college, the one thing he will miss the most about his Marietta experience is his family within the locker room, and the relationships he has built with those teammates.
“Through all the good and bad years, we’ve all been through it together,” Bailey said. “It brought us all closer as a team moving forward to this year.”
