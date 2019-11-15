MARIETTA -- Marietta coach Richard Morgan said earlier this week that his team was going to have to run the football to be successful in the playoffs.
The Blue Devils, most known for their high-octane passing attack behind Tennessee-bound quarterback Harrison Bailey, had nearly as many yards on the ground (208) than in the air (228) in beating Camden County 41-13 on Friday in in the first round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs.
Now, Marietta (9-2) will play at defending state champion Milton in the second round.
“I’m real excited that my team held together and got the win,” said Blue Devils tight end Arik Gilbert, who finished with 128 yards on seven catches. “Now, we got to do the same next week.”
Marietta attacked Camden County (8-3) on the edge, with Kimani Vidal leading the ground attack with 155 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries, and the Blue Devils never trailed at Northcutt Stadium.
Vidal’s first touchdown came on Marietta’s fourth play of its opening drive, with a 15-yard sweep. He also accounted for the final touchdown in the fourth quarter from 21 yards out before the Blue Devils started pulling their starters.
With Camden County loading the box on defense, Bailey exploited the Wildcats outside as well. He often threw screen passes to Gilbert that would go for double-digit yards.
Marietta’s second drive of the game started with a 30-yard screen pass to Gilbert, and it ended with a 20-yard catch-and-run down the sideline for a touchdown to give the Blue Devils a 13-0 lead.
“That was the game plan. (Camden likes) to load the box to stop the run,” Marietta coach Richard Morgan said. “They play a lot of man and cover-2, so we felt like we had some matchups outside that we can take advantage of, and we executed the game plan.”
Marietta attacked Camden County on the outside for much of the first quarter and started to open up the middle in the second. Bailey started throwing deeper balls to the middle of the end zone, and he hit a wide-open Ricky White for a 20-7 lead, then hit Gilbert with a 47-yarder on the next drive to go ahead by 20.
Marietta went back to running the ball in the second half, with its first drive taking nearly half the third quarter. Vidal carried the ball six times during the 12-play scoring drive and would have scored on a 6-yard sweep had the Blue Devils not been called for holding.
However, on the next play, Bailey broke the game open with a touchdown pass to Taji Johnson.
