MARIETTA -- Marietta saved one its best performances for last in the regular season.
Other an interception and 78 yards of penalties, the Blue Devils were on their game on both sides of the ball for all four quarters as they cruised to a 42-14 victory Friday at Raider Valley.
Marietta (6-4, 3-2 Region 3AAAAAA) will host Tift County next Friday in the first round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs, while Walton (7-3, 3-2) will look to regroup as it heads to Colquitt County.
The Blue Devils threw the ball well Friday, with Tyler Hughes totaling 324 passing yards and six touchdowns. He threw two touchdowns each to Kamryn Perry, Christian Mathis and Camden Perry.
Perry led with six catches for 129 yards, and Mathis added six receptions for 124 yards.
Defensively, Marietta held Walton to two touchdowns, 186 yards and had three second-half sacks to help clinch the victory. The Raiders did not get a first down until their final drive of the first half.
“We were really motivated (Friday),” Marietta coach Richard Morgan said. “The kids really wanted to get home-field advantage. They came out and played probably their best football game of the year. Our receivers made some big plays and got some contributions from our running game.”
Hughes got Marietta's scoring started with a 18-yard pass to Perry in the first quarter, then added two more touchdown passes in the second quarter to give the Blue Devils a 21-0 lead. Hughes hit Overton with a 14-yarder on a fourth-down play and went to Overton again for a 9-yard pass with 2:28 to play.
Down three touchdowns, Walton went into desperation mode. The Raiders chewed up the next 2 minutes and 57 yards before Zak Rozsman punched it in from 3 yards out with 22 seconds left.
The teams scored quickly to begin the second half. Marietta had the ball first and scored five plays into the third quarter when Hughes threw a screen to Perry, who outran Walton defenders for a 62-yard score.
Walton immediately responded when Jeremy Hecklinski threw a 47-yard touchdown pass to Sutton Smith on the first play of the ensuing drive.
Afterward, it was all Marietta.
The Blue Devils took the wind out of Walton's sails on their next series when Hughes connected with Mathis for a 32-yard score on fourth-and-14, then capped the scoring early in the fourth when he and Mathis connected again for a 38-yard score.
Marietta also took advantage of Walton penalties early in the game. The Raiders had five penalties for 45 yards in the first half alone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.