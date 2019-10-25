KENNESAW -- One week after taking a hit with its loss to McEachern, Marietta got back into the win column with a dominant showing at North Cobb.
The Blue Devils races out to a 63-35 win at Emory Sewell Stadium, bolstered by big performances from several players.
For Marietta it was a much-needed win after lost 14-12 to McEachern.
“We came out and tried to put last week behind us,” Marietta coach Richard Morgan said. “I think we did that so, hopefully, now we can move forward and see how good we can play.”
Marietta quarterback and Tennessee commit Harrison Bailey led the Blue Devils to 49 points in the first half alone, throwing for 225 yards and four touchdowns in the first 24 minutes of action.
He finished the game 11-of-13 for 283 yards and five touchdowns, playing only one series in the second half before the second string offense took over.
Ricky White and Kimani Vidal were the big-play weapons Bailey targeted. Each player scored three touchdowns before the halftime break.
Vidal rushed for scores from 3 and 68 yards out and ran for 45 yards and a touchdown on a jet sweep, with Bailey underhanding him the ball in the backfield.
“Kimani is a great running back,” Morgan said. “Last week, he only got the ball 13 times, so I wanted to make it a point to feed him a little bit tonight, get him in a rhythm early. He responded very well.”
White scored twice on Bailey passes, once from 33 yards and a second from 23. He also returned a kickoff for a touchdown after North Cobb got itself on the scoreboard with a 12-yard pass from Trevor Lovett to Nasir Howell.
“We felt like if they were going to play man-to-man, we could get Ricky the ball in space and he could do some things,” Morgan said. “That’s what we were trying to do, and I thought we executed pretty well.”
Newly announced LSU commit Arik Gilbert opened the scoring for Marietta, catching a 15-yard touchdown pass from Bailey only 4 plays into the game.
Gilbert caught his second touchdown pass of the night, a 33-yarder from Bailey, on Marietta’s first drive of the second half. Milon Jones added a 1-yard rushing score late when Marietta’s second-string offense took the field.
North Cobb was able to move the ball well against the Blue Devils in the second half, and some late touchdowns by Malachi Singleton and Tommieo Walker allowed the Warriors to put up 35 points.
Marietta’s high-powered offense and a near-perfect first half proved to be far too much for a comeback.
“We gave up a touchdown pass we shouldn’t have, but, other than that, I thought the defense played great,” Morgan said. “If the offense can keep playing like they did tonight, and the defense keeps doing what they’re doing, we’ll be a tough team to deal with.”
With the win, Marietta tied its all-time series with North Cobb at 18 wins apiece. The Blue Devils have played only two other opponents -- Sprayberry (45 times) and South Cobb (38) -- more often through the years.
For North Cobb, it was a more dubious mark of matching the most points it has allowed in a game, equaling the 63 it allowed to Lovejoy in the 2012 state semifinals.
