MARIETTA -- Harrison Bailey threw for 301 yards and three touchdowns as the Marietta offense came to life late in the third quarter to pull away for a 38-17 win over Hillgrove on Friday night at Northcutt Stadium.
The win secured the Blue Devils (7-3, 2-1) the No. 2 spot out of Region 3AAAAAAA and, guaranteeing a home game in the first round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs.
“Hillgrove’s got a great team, and for us to beat that program is huge for us,” Marietta coach Richard Morgan said. “They’ve been a dominant program in this area for the last decade. It was close for a while, (Hillgrove) made some big plays and finally we were able to take over the game in the fourth quarter.”
Marietta’s takeover actually started in the waning seconds of the third quarter, when it was holding on to a 17-10 lead. The Blue Devils won field position throughout the third quarter and started taking advantage with 17 seconds left in the third quarter.
Tight end Arik Gilbert, who finished with eight catches for 95 yards, did not reach the end zone, but he made some big grabs that set up touchdowns.
One was a 39-yard catch on Marietta’s final third-quarter drive that led to Kimani Vidal's 9-yard run to put the Blue Devils ahead 24-10.
After Hillgrove went three-and-out, it took the Blue Devils just two plays to go ahead 31-10. Bailey hit Gilbert again, this time for a 45-yarder, followed by a 5-yard scamper by Vidal.
That put Marietta in the driver’s seat at 31-10 during the first minute of the fourth.
Hillgrove (6-3, 2-2) continued to fight and trimmed Marietta’s lead to two scores when Matthew McCravy hit Trevarus Walker for a 5-yard touchdown pass.
The Blue Devils went on to score an insurance touchdown late in the fourth quarter, with Vidal and Ricky White making the plays.
Marietta converted a third down early in the drive on a 16-yard catch by White, and a 24-yard pickup by Vidal put Marietta in field goal range. Vidal’s next three carries went for a combined 21 yards before Bailey hit White on a screen that went for a 14-yard touchdown.
A first-quarter blunder on special teams by Hillgrove allowed Marietta to get on the board first.
A bad snap on a punt cost the Hawks 36 yards, and it allowed the Blue Devils to get on the board on a 17-yard pass from Bailey to White late in the first.
White went on to finish with 83 yards on nine catches.
The Hawks responded by tying the game on a drive that took nearly three minutes off the clock and ended with a 6-yard pass from McCravy to Jalen Royals.
Marietta regained the lead at 14-7 on the ensuing drive on a 11-yard touchdown from Bailey to Taji Johnson, and the Blue Devils never again lost the lead.
Hillgrove will close out by hosting North Cobb next week, with the winner securing the No. 3 seed for the state playoffs. Marietta will travel to last-place Kennesaw Mountain.
