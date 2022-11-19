CARROLLTON — Marietta’s season came to a rough end with a 47-14 loss to Carrollton in the second round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs Friday at Grisham Stadium.
Marietta (4-8) saw an early 7-0 lead quickly disappear as Carrollton (12-0) outscored the Blue Devils 47-7 the rest of the way to get the win and advance to a state quarterfinal matchup at home against Walton next Friday.
Carrollton gained 333 yards of total offense, with freshman phenom quarterback Julian Lewis completing 18 of 26 passes for 186 yards and two touchdowns, and running back Bryce Hicks rushing for 81 yards and three scores on 14 carries.
Daniel Gray completed 21 of 35 passes for 163 yards and both of Marietta’s touchdowns, but he also threw five interceptions.
Marietta scored on the first offensive series of the game as it went 10 plays for 88 yards, with Gray's 19-yard touchdown pass to Nakari Ashley with 7:30 remaining in the first quarter giving the Blue Devils a 7-0 lead.
Carrollton came right back with a nine-play, 80-yard drive that finished with a 10-yard scoring pass from Lewis to Seth Childers with 5:10 left in the first quarter to help the Trojans cut Marietta's lead to 7-6.
Carrollton got the ball back on the next series when Jace Ward intercepted a Gray pass on the second play of the drive deep in Marietta territory and returned the ball to the Blue Devil 10 with 4:58 to go in the first quarter.
It took only five plays for the Trojans to score as they took a 13-7 lead on Hicks' 1-yard run at the 2:57 mark. Hicks later scored on another 1-yard run with 9:15 remaining in the first half to cap off a nine-play, 55-yard drive and increase the Trojans' advantage to 19-7.
Carrollton got its second touchdown of the game off of another Marietta turnover as Jadyn Thompson intercepted a pass by Gray at the Trojan 39-yard line with 1:17 left in the first half, and the Trojans scored five plays later on a 3-yard run by Hicks with 26 seconds to go to make it 26-7.
Carrollton continued its momentum early in the third quarter when Lewis threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Jordan White with 5:56 left to expand their lead to 33-7.
It was the defense that scored the next touchdown for Carrollton only 2 minutes later as Gray fumbled the ball after being sacked, and Christian Kelly picked it up and ran it 19 yards into the end zone for the score to make it 40-7 with 3:35 to go in the third quarter.
Marietta finally got back on track on the next offensive series as Gray threw a 62-yard pass to Devin Clark to move the ball from the Blue Devil 15 to the Carrollton 21, and then tossed a 6-yard touchdown strike to Ashley four plays later to help the Blue Devils cut their deficit to 40-14 with 34 seconds left in the third quarter.
A successful onside kick on the ensuing kickoff put Marietta on the Trojan 48, but Gray was intercepted by Carrollton’s Kelvin Hill with 18 seconds to go in the third quarter to end the Blue Devil drive.
Jamun Evans scored on a 19-yard run with 8:16 remaining in the game to put the finishing touches to Carrollton’s win and end Marietta’s season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.