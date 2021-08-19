Game: Colquitt County (0-0) at Marietta (0-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Colquitt County 34, Marietta 3, Dec. 9, 1994
All-time series: Colquitt County leads 2-0
Prediction: Colquitt County 31, Marietta 27
The objective for Marietta early in the season is not necessarily to win games.
The Blue Devils are more interested to find out how they match up against top competition.
On Friday, they are hosting perennial state power Colquitt County. The teams were supposed to open the season a year ago but the game was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Marietta will follow with games against McEachern, Camden County, Parkview and Brookwood.
Had the teams played in 2020, Marietta might have had a tough time matching up with a team that would advanced to the Class AAAAAAA state quarterfinals, as it was playing with 20 new starters. All those starters now have another season of experience, and the Blue Devils are eager to find out how much they have progressed after finishing with a 3-8 overall record a year ago.
“We always try to make sure we challenge ourselves with the schedule we have,” Marietta coach Richard Morgan said. “(Colquitt County) will be a good measuring stick to see where you are at at the beginning of the season. The guys are looking forward to it. It’s been a long time since they’ve played.”
No program will consider three wins a success, especially after winning a state championship the previous season, but it can be argued Marietta’s 2020 record is deceiving.
While the Blue Devils struggled to find an identity during the first half of the season, Morgan had them playing their best football at the tail end of the season. They nearly shocked eventual Region 3AAAAAAA champion North Cobb down the stretch before upsetting Walton in the regular season finale to qualify for the playoffs.
During Marietta’s scrimmage against Grayson last week, Morgan said he was pleased with how the team played on both sides of the ball, but there are still unanswered questions on special teams.
With the defense switching from a 3-4 to a 3-3-5 this season, the Blue Devils didn’t give up a big play against the run or against the pass in its new scheme.
“It will give us more versatility to do different things in coverage,” Morgan said. “The kids have embraced it, and I’m happy with what we’ve seen.”
Offensively, the team is expected to be led by quarterback Tyler Hughes, last year’s leading passer in Cobb County with more than 2,800 yards.
A key to watch for early in the season is will the offensive line, be able to protect Hughes and open holes for the running game.
