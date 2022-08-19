With only eight returning starters -- four on each side of the ball -- up-and-coming players will get their first sample of varsity competition when Marietta faces Grayson on Saturday in the Corky Kell Classic at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
“They've worked hard in the offseason and worked hard in spring,” Marietta coach Richard Morgan said. “There's nothing like game experience, and you can't get that until you play. I feel confident about the work they have put in and am confident in their abilities.”
Not only will the Blue Devils see what their younger players are capable of, they will also be testing their two new quarterbacks this season to replace Tyler Hughes. While both signal-callers are new to the Marietta squad and are still learning the offense, they both have varsity experience.
Chase McCravy transferred from Hillgrove, where he posted 672 passing yards and four touchdowns last season. Daniel Gray came from Mount Paran Christian, where he threw for 560 yards and five touchdowns in 2021.
Morgan had yet to name a starter publicly, but he said he was pleased with the progression of both.
“They doing a good job,” Morgan said. “They both have good arms. They both work hard, they push each other and the competition is really good. They are making each other better. Chase is more of a runner. Daniel is more of a pocket passer.”
Both quarterbacks will have experienced players around them.
Luke Morgan and Christian Mathis are both returning receivers. Russell Bey and Jaylen Frazier are expected to get the bulk of the carries from the backfield. Melvin Alexander, last year's starting running back, has switched to linebacker, but could get reps in the fourth quarter.
Defensively, Marietta will rely heavily on returning cornerbacks Devin Clark and Jace Arnold. Clark led the Blue Devils with three interceptions last season, and Arnold is a three-year starter who has committed to Wisconsin. Arnold will also help in the running game, which Marietta plans to establish against Grayson.
“With the defense (Grayson runs),” Morgan said, “you have to run the football a little bit and created opportunities for us to throw the ball down field.”
The Rams are led by senior quarterback Rayne Fry and junior athlete JoJo Stone Jr., who posted a team-best 1,229 yards of total offense and nine combined touchdowns last season.
Stone will team with senior Joseph Taylor Jr., who ran for 1,021 yards and 12 touchdowns to make a potential dominate running game.
