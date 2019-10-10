Game: Marietta (4-1) at North Paulding (5-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Marietta 36, North Paulding 14
All-time series: North Paulding leads 4-1
Prediction: Marietta 42, North Paulding 28
Games will take on a different meaning for Marietta for the rest of the season, starting with a visit to undefeated North Paulding Friday.
The Blue Devils (4-1) have played one of the toughest non-region schedules in the nation this season, and coach Richard Morgan said he hopes that experience will pay off this week against the Wolfpack (5-0).
“We feel like we got off to a great start to the season, and we just want to keep that going in the region,” he said. “We feel like we can play with anyone, and we proved that on a national level. Now, we just have to show we’re ready for this challenge.”
With the exception of a weather-altered loss to Grayson, Marietta showed its offense is as good as ever this season.
Quarterback Harrison Bailey has already thrown for 1,391 yards and 12 touchdowns this season, but the offense has been far from one-dimensional.
Kimani Vidal has rushed for 459 yards and eight scores on the ground, and while the trio of Arik Gilbert, Ricky White and Taji Johnson have accounted for 82 of Marietta’s 93 receptions and 1,247 of 1,391 Marietta’s receiving yards, Morgan does not expect the game plan to be predictable.
“We always try to add in a wrinkle or two the other team hasn’t seen yet,” he said. “We think we’re pretty interchangeable too, especially at receiver. All those guys can play any spot, and anyone can be the primary read on any play. I think we’re able to mix things up pretty well.”
The Blue Devils will be the most talented assignment yet for a North Paulding defense that has allowed just 20 points total in its last three games.
“They just play really hard,” Morgan said. “They’re well coached, and they know their assignments. They have a tough defense to get things going against.”
Offensively, the Wolfpack have been just as effective as Marietta.
They are a balanced offense that averages 257.2 passing yards per game behind quarterback Kyle Bird and 204 rushing yards per game behind Bird and running back Xavier Crockett.
Defending that balance will be the biggest task for B.J. Ojulari (47 tackles, 7½ sacks) and the rest of the Marietta defense this week.
“They can just do so many things,” Morgan said. “They have the players on the outside who can hurt you, but they’ll also run it right at you. We need to be ready for anything this week.”
