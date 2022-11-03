Game: Marietta (4-5, 3-0) at North Paulding (6-3, 2-1), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: North Paulding 45, Marietta 42
All-time series: North Paulding leads 5-3
Prediction: Marietta 21, North Paulding 14
Marietta will look to clinch the Region 3AAAAAAA championship when it goes on the road to play North Paulding on Friday.
After struggling through a tough non-region schedule and then coming back to win its first three region games, Marietta (4-5, 3-0) is in a position to secure its first region title since 2005 with a win.
“It’s important, because, one, it’s for the region championship and it’s also for a No. 1 seed in the playoffs, which is home-field,” Marietta coach Richard Morgan said. “But this is what we’ve been preparing for and this is what you work for all year to get to this point and have an opportunity to win a championship and set yourself up in the playoffs.
“It’s very important, but, at the same time, it’s a 48-minute football game like the rest of them, and we have to go out and execute and play our game and, hopefully, that will be enough.”
Marietta is coming off of a strong defensive performance in its 31-7 victory over Harrison last week, and the Blue Devils’ defense, led by linebacker Kelvin Shaw (68 tackles) and safety Malachi Sanders (62 tackles), will have to step up again against a formidable North Paulding offense that is averaging 37 points a game this season. Running back Jaylen Poe (1,009 yards, 15 touchdowns) and quarterback Boone Anderson (99-152, 2,053 yards, 26 TDs) lead the way for the Wolfpack.
“We have a pretty good defense, and I like the way they’ve been playing,” Morgan said, “so, if we continue to play solid defense — we’ve been really good running to the football, and we’ve been really good causing turnovers — and hopefully, we’ll continue doing that.
“We’ve got to stop their run game, first and foremost. They’ve got a running back (Poe) who we can’t let get going, so we have to try to take him out of the game early with our fronts and things like that. If they go back to pass, obviously, our defensive backs have to get tight coverage. We’ve been working on that, stopping the run game and then forcing them to pass, and hopefully, we’re in the right spots. They are a good football team, and they have a lot of weapons. They’re well-rounded, so it will be challenge. Every week has been a challenge this year, so I think our kids are prepared and they’re ready for it.”
