Game: Marietta (5-2, 1-1) at North Cobb (6-1, 2-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Marietta 48, North Cobb 24
All-time series: North Cobb leads 18-17
Prediction: Marietta 38, North Cobb 21
North Cobb and Marietta will match up Friday in an important Region 3AAAAAAA game that could go a long way in deciding where each team sits in the final region standings.
The teams both played important region games last week, but came away with very different results.
North Cobb jumped into a tie for first with a big win over North Paulding, dominating the Wolfpack from the opening drive.
Quarterback Trevor Lovett rushed for 120 yards and passed for 143. The Warriors went up 28-0 before the offense slowed down and tried to start running as much time off the clock as possible, allowing North Paulding to make the game appear closer than it ever was with a late scoring burst.
“Our kids came out and matched their physicality,” North Cobb coach Shane Queen said after the game. “We were able to run the football, we were able to set the tone from the first drive.”
McEachern topped Marietta last week and escaped with a 14-12 win to drop the Blue Devils to 1-1 in the region.
“I liked how hard we played,” Marietta coach Richard Morgan said. “We gave great effort. We made some mistakes and didn’t play as well as we wanted to play, but I was very pleased with the effort. As long as we get that effort, we’ll be fine.”
North Cobb features a two-headed rushing attack with Lovett and running back Cam Cunningham. Their read options will have to succeed against one of the best players in the county, Marietta defensive end BJ Ojulari, for North Cobb to have its usual success on the ground.
“We’ve got to do a good job of stopping their quarterback,” Morgan said. “He’s a dual-threat kid. Taking care of him on the defensive end and taking care of whatever matchups we can create on offense. Last week we didn’t do a very good job on converting on the matchups, hopefully this week we will.”
Marietta has the players to create those favorable matchups whenever they have the ball. New LSU commit Arik Gilbert and future Michigan State Spartan Ricky White are No. 1 and 3 in the county in receiving yards. Boston College commit Taji Johnson is just outside the top 10 with future Tennessee Volunteer Harrison Bailey already eclipsing 2,000 yards passing on the season.
“I don’t think there’s one person you can focus on because they’ve got so many athletes,” Queen said. “I think you’ve got to talk to your kids about limiting the big plays. Their offense thrives on the big play.”
If North Cobb can find a way to slow down Marietta’s high-powered offense and come out with a win, it would set up a potential battle for first place in the region next week against McEachern. If Marietta goes to North Cobb, executes on its favorable matchups, and wins, the Blue Devils will find themselves only a McEachern slip up from a chance at a region championship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.