Former Georgia Tech assistant coach Andy McCollum was hired Tuesday as the new defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach at Western Carolina.
McCollum, a Marietta native and Marietta High School graduate, has been an assistant coach at five different Football Bowl Subdivision programs, while spending one year as a scout for the NFL's Tennessee Titans. He also spent seven years as the head coach at Middle Tennessee from 1999-2005, following the Blue Raiders' leap from the Football Championship Subdivision.
McCollum most recently spent nine seasons at Georgia Tech as a defensive assistant and recruiting coordinator under Paul Johnson. Following Johnson's resignation following the 2018 season and installation of Geoff Collins' coaching staff, McCollum spent 2019 out of coaching.
McCollum replaces Tripp Weaver, who left for a job at East Carolina in late January, shortly after being named Western Carolina's defensive coordinator.
"We are extremely happy that coach McCollum has joined our staff," Western Carolina coach Mark Speir said in a release. "He is a proven winner as a head coach, a defensive coordinator, a recruiting coordinator and as a position coach. He is a positive, energetic and very knowledgeable coach who will bring a wealth of experience to our program and has incredible ties throughout the Southeast in recruiting. His drive and passion to coach, develop young men and build relationships will be valuable in moving our football program forward."
During his nine years at Georgia Tech, McCollum coached the Yellow Jackets' defensive line, linebackers and safeties. The program's recruiting coordinator from 2010-16, McCollum was twice listed as one of the top recruiters in the Atlantic Coast Conference by Rivals.
Six players McCollum either recruited or coached at Georgia Tech went on to play in the NFL.
McCollum made the move to Georgia Tech after serving for three seasons as the linebackers coach at North Carolina State.
A tight end and offensive lineman at Austin Peay, McCollum spent the first 18 years of his coaching career as an assistant at Middle Tennessee, UTEP and Baylor.
McCollum was a three-year starter at quarterback for coach Ray Broadway at Marietta High School. A four-sport athlete in football, basketball, baseball and track and field, he collected third-team all-state honors and was named Cobb County Player of the Year in 1976 before being dubbed the North Georgia Athlete of the Year in 1977.
McCollum was inducted into Marietta's athletic hall of fame in 2010.
