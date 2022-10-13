Game: Marietta (2-5, 1-0) at McEachern (4-3, 1-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Marietta 42, McEachern 21
All-time series: McEachern leads 20-13-1
Prediction: McEachern 28, Marietta 21
McEachern hosts Marietta in the battle of the “real” MHS at Cantrell Stadium on Friday.
While the contest marks the 24th consecutive season the Blue Devils and Indians clash on the gridiron, it will be first time since 2019 that the two squads will do so with region playoff implications on the line.
Both teams are coming off hard-fought victories last week to begin Region 3AAAAAAA play as Marietta downed Hillgrove 14-10 and McEachern slipped past Harrison 10-7.
The winner will be the lone 2-0 region squad remaining in the standings and have an inside track to capturing the region title with two region games left in the season.
“Somebody’s going to be undefeated in the region and somebody’s going to be 1-1,” McEachern coach Franklin Stephens said. “There are more games left to play this season. But, this is the most important one this week. Next week’s game will be the most important game next week. And so on. We’re looking forward to the matchup.”
Stephens looks forward to the matchup against Marietta every season, regardless of whether the Blue Devils are region opponents. The teams split victories the last two seasons when they were non-region foes and the rivalry remained as intense as ever.
“This is still an intense rivalry, whether it’s a region game or a non-region game,” Stephens said. “It’s a great rivalry. We’re not far from each other. It’s great for Cobb County and for our communities. It’s exciting to be a part of every year.”
Records can be deceiving, and one need look no further than at Marietta and McEachern who have each played challenging schedules this year. The Blue Devils’ opponents are a combined 30-14 on the season, while the Indians’ opponents have gone 30-18. Playing a strong non-region schedule assists coaches with evaluating players and helping the team improve.
“Both teams have played tough schedules so far this year,” Stephens said. “It’s been a dogfight for (Marietta) just as it’s been for us. Our guys made plays and found a way to win. Marietta’s players have and will be trying to do the same.”
Marietta and McEachern each play hard and get after one another. The idea of which school is the ‘real’ MHS isn’t on the mind of Stephens. That’s a concept for fans to decide.
“I’m concerned about getting the win,” Stephens said. “(Marietta coach Richard Morgan) is one of the better offensive guys I’ve ever gone up against. He’s really good. They have a scrappy defense. Their quarterback (Chase McCravy) does a great job running the offense. They have big wide receivers and their running backs are good, too."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.