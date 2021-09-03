Game: McEachern (1-1) at Marietta (0-1), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: McEachern 49, Marietta 28
All-time series: McEachern leads 20-12-1
Prediction: Marietta 28, McEachern 27
Marietta is ready to be back on the field after spending the last two weeks processing a tough loss.
The Blue Devils ended up on the short end of a 28-25 loss at home to Colquitt County after leading the majority of the game.
“When you turn the ball over five times, you’re going to lose,” Marietta coach Richard Morgan said. “We have to do a better job holding on to the football.”
Marietta also did not do well on special teams, having missed three extra points.
At least the Blue Devils had an extra week to get things turned around in gearing up for tonight’s game against rival McEachern at Northcutt Stadium. But it does not get easier. McEachern has beaten Marietta in 12 of the past 13 meetings.
“We’ve just been focusing on ourselves, and we’re having a good week,” Morgan said.
Tyler Hughes seems comfortable under center in his second season as the starter. He threw for 304 yards while rushing for an additional 84 against Camden County. Kamdyn Perry and Cam Overton also appear settled in as receiver with each catching a touchdown to spot Marietta an early 12-0 lead.
It will be up to McEachern’s defense to slow down Hughes and his experienced core of receivers. While the Indians lost by two touchdowns to Grayson last week, their defense held the Rams to 21 points. It was a much better performance than last year’s meeting when the Rams scored 55.
McEachern coach Franklin Stephens said his defense, guided by defensive back Victor Okafor and linebacker Ty’Jon Cash, is balanced from front to back.
“I think right now, we don’t have a dominant group,” McEachern coach Franklin Stephens said. “Its a combination of older kids in the secondary and up front. Our D will become a good defense when all those guys play well together.”
Bryce Archie is off to a much better start this season. In the two games he has thrown for 296 yards and three touchdowns, but more importantly, he has not turned over the ball.
Archie has found a new No. 1 receiver in Kaleb Webb, who has 12 receptions for 189 yards and three touchdowns.
The early success can be partially credited to a better offensive line which has also helped open holes for Makari Bodiford, who has run for 133 yards and two touchdowns.
