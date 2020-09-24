Game: Marietta (1-1) at Camden County (2-1), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Marietta 41, Camden County 13
All-time series: Series tied 1-1
Prediction: Camden County 35, Marietta 28
Marietta makes its longest road trip of the regular season Friday when it takes on Camden County in non-region action at Chris Gilman Stadium.
The matchup marks the second of four consecutive road games for the Blue Devils, who won’t be back for a home game at Northcutt Stadium until a month from now.
The schedule being what it is, Marietta coach Richard Morgan has been more focused on his team’s play on the field rather the current slate of road games after the Blue Devils won their season opener in convincing fashion against Wheeler, only to lose by double digits to rival McEachern last week.
Morgan understands the Blue Devils will have to show improvement if they hope to take down the perennially title-contending Wildcats.
“We’re nowhere near where we need to be,” Morgan said. “Hopefully, we’re learning a thing or two about ourselves as we go through our non-region schedule. There are some really tough teams on our schedule, and we need to be progressing and getting better every day so that we’ll be ready for region. Friday is just another test at showing that improvement and getting to where we need to be.”
Morgan thought that improvement would manifest itself against McEachern last week. Instead, the fifth-year coach was critical of the Blue Devils’ performance against the Indians.
“We didn’t play well against McEachern,” he said. “We didn’t tackle well; we didn’t block well, and some of that can be expected when you’re trying to fit a bunch of new pieces together. We have 19 new starters, and there are some growing pains that come with that. So, we’re trying to fix everything. I know we’ll get better.”
Marietta is facing a Camden County team that has won two straight and is averaging 25.7 points per game while holding opponents to 22.7. The Blue Devils beat the Wildcats 41-13 in the first round of last year’s Class AAAAAAA state playoffs.
“Camden County has a couple of good wide receivers that we’ll have to slow down,” Morgan said. “They had a good sophomore running back when we beat them last year, so he’s older and more experienced as a junior. Their whole team was younger last year, which was just the opposite for us. Now, it’s flipped and they’re the more experienced group and more seasoned than we are.
“Hopefully, we can handle this six-hour bus ride and get off to a fast start, which we didn’t do against McEachern. If we can get off to fast start, tackle and block well, and handle their wide receivers, I think that could be the difference in the game.”
