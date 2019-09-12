Game: Marietta (3-0) at Grayson (2-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last Year: Marietta 31, Grayson 38
All-time series: Grayson leads 2-0
Prediction: Marietta 31, Grayson 24
Coming off a 28-9 road win over Collins Hill, Marietta will look to stay perfect when it travels to take on an opponent it has never defeated, the Grayson Rams.
Last week’s win wasn’t necessarily the performance coach Richard Morgan wanted, but after being stuck in traffic for two hours on the way to the game and playing uncharacteristically sloppy football, Morgan will take it.
“I’m glad we got the win,” Morgan said. “I think we could have played a little bit better. We turned it over a couple times inside the 5-yard line which hurt because we were about to score but I thought our defense played great. I think the offense played well, it’s just we made a couple of mistakes. Sometimes you have to play through some bad games here or there and fight through it, still get the W and we were able to do that but certainly we need to play better going forward.”
Tennessee commit Harrison Bailey led way, going 24-of-35 passing for 262 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He also rushed for 27 yards and a touchdown.
“He’s risen to the occasion,” Morgan said. “Every game he’s provided great leadership, he’s made great throws. He hasn’t thrown an interception so he’s been great with the ball and the receivers have been making big plays and the offensive line has been giving him great protection. Certainly he’s been our leader and a driving force behind our success offensively.”
Grayson, coming off a 37-14 win over Tucker on Aug. 30, is the next elite team Marietta will face in an intentionally challenging early season schedule.
“They’re a really good team,” Morgan said. “They’re fast, athletic, they’ve got a lot of really good players. It should be a very challenging contest, but our schedule has been challenging every week so far. We set it up that way on purpose. I think we’re ready for it because we’ve played a lot of good teams already so I think we’re prepared, but certainly it will be a tough challenge for us.”
It starts with quarterback CJ Dixon, a four-star prospect in the Class of 2020 and No. 281 nationally according to 247Sports. The 6-foot-5, 210 pound Illinois commit passed for 263 yards in the win over Tucker and leads a dangerous offense.
Other top recruits like four-star running back and Clemson commit Phil Mafah can be found at many different positions for the Rams. They also feature depth. Mafah was forced to miss the game with Tucker, but his backup, LaFayette Gurvin, put together 246 total yards out of the backfield.
Last year, Marietta had a similarly challenging schedule. Morgan thinks this year’s roster is now reaping the benefits of that experience.
“I think last year helped us,” Morgan said. “With the challenging schedule we played last year, we lost a lot of these games very closely. We remember that and now we’re coming back and we’re winning these games. I think last year helped us.”
In last season’s matchup, it was mistakes on special teams that doomed the Blue Devils. Two blocked punts led to scores and changed the game in favor of the Rams in a game Marietta lost by seven.
The Blue Devils still had a chance late but on the 20-yard line, Marietta threw an interception, ending any hopes of overcoming the special teams gaffs.
“We competed with them last year, even though we were a little banged up,” Morgan said. “We competed well so hopefully this year we play better on special teams and find a way to get the win.”
