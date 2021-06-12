ROSWELL -- Marietta led the way for the four Cobb County teams which competed in the Corky Kell Classic 7-on-7 Friday in Roswell.
The Blue Devils, after a 3-1 record in pool play, advanced to the quarterfinals of the 45-team tournament against Cherokee before the event was called because of inclement weather. The tournament title was awarded to Westlake as the highest seeded team still alive when play was suspended.
After a first-round bye, the Blue Devils defeated Region 3AAAAAAA rival Walton in the second round. The game against the Raiders was close and chippy with both sidelines chirping at each other throughout.
After trading blows early, Marietta quarterback Tyler Hughes threw an accurate out route four a 40-yard touchdown. Walton responded with a scoring drive of its own, however the Blue Devils were able to stop the two-point conversion and win the game 29-28. Marietta coach Richard Morgan said he was impressed by how well his players have picked up the offense.
“It’s been good. The kids have been competing well,” he said. “Everybody kind of knows the offense better than they did at this time last year.”
Prior to their loss to Marietta, Walton blew out North Atlanta 41-9 with an impressive offensive display. After going 2-2 in pool play, the Raiders looked as if they could have made a deeper run if they had not run into the Blue Devils.
Joining Marietta and Walton in the tournament were Kell and McEachern. The Longhorns went 2-1-1 in pool play, while the Indians were 2-2.
Kell started tournament play with an overtime clash with Athens Academy. With 5 seconds to play, and down by two, the Longhorns locked up the Athens Academy receivers, which led to a sack and two points for the turnover on downs. Kell quarterback Davion Hampton led a game winning drive in overtime to give the Longhorns a win.
In their second game Kell came across Collins Hill, who went 4-0 in pool play. Despite being underdogs the Longhorns took the Eagles to the final play. Collins Hill sacked Hampton late and was able to run out the clock to end the Longhorns’ day.
McEachern, led by senior quarterback Bryce Archie, played its first round game against North Gwinnett. He threw four touchdowns all from at least 35 yards out, but the game was close to the end. Archie’s final touchdown came with 34 seconds left on the clock to clinch the win.
McEachern defeated Fellowship Christian in the second round before losing to South Forsyth in the sweet 16 to end the day. Archie looked impressive throwing the deep ball which was an encouraging sight for coach Franklin Stephens.
“We’ve only been back a week, so I’m very excited and very proud of what our guys have been able to come in and accomplish.”
McEachern showed resilience coming from behind in multiple games. Stephens said this is a good sign for what is to come with his team.
“You are always looking for those signs that show what your guys are about,” he said. “We got behind 11-0 and were able to come back and win the game. That’s a good sign.”
