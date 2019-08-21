Marietta’s road back to the state playoffs will take it through Rome, in a rematch of last year's Corky Kell Classic opener.
The Blue Devils will not be able to ease into their schedule, starting off with a game against a Rome team that went 13-1 last season and remained undefeated until the Class AAAAA state semifinals. That loss broke a streak of 40 consecutive wins for the Wolves, whose previous loss came against Kell on Sept. 9, 2016.
The same teams also squared off at Barron Stadium in the opening game of last season's Corky Kell Classic, with Rome outlasting Marietta for a 51-41 win.
While some coaches might wish for an easier contest to kick off the season, the difficult road rematch is exactly how Marietta coach Richard Morgan wants his team’s schedule to be put together.
“The goal is to always try and challenge our players,” Morgan said.
Injuries plagued Marietta last season, but, when healthy, the Blue Devils boast some of the best talent in the state. They will be put to the test immediately against powerhouse Rome on Thursday in a tough road opener.
Rome is the first of several games that stick out on the Blue Devils' schedule, but the Wolves will be facing a season of change. Rome will be without four-year starting quarterback Knox Kadum, who has moved on to Virginia Tech. He will be replaced by junior Caleb Ellard.
Marietta and its talented group of returning seniors will look to capitalize on any early-season vulnerabilities that may appear from Rome, but nevertheless go in expecting a strong challenge from the reigning Region 7AAAAA champion.
“They are a very physical, tough team,” Morgan said. “They’re going to try and force us to turn the ball over. I’m expecting great defense from them.”
Rome’s strong defense will match up against Marietta’s strength, its offense. The senior group that makes up much of Marietta’s star power is led by five-star tight end Arik Gilbert and four-star Tennessee commits in quarterback Harrison Bailey and defensive end B.J. Ojulari.
Last season, Gilbert caught 88 passes for 1,210 yards and 14 touchdowns, while Bailey threw for more than 2,800 yards and 29 touchdowns. Ricky White, Taji Johnson and Kobe Stewart -- all three-star wide receiver prospects according to 247Sports -- make up a deep receiving corps that will allow Bailey to spread the ball around.
Last year’s leading rusher, Troy commit Kimani Vidal, returns to the Marietta backfield after amassing 954 yards and finding the end zone 11 times on the ground as a junior.
Where Marietta might have improved the most is along the offensive line. The veteran-laden group will be led by Colorado commit Jake Wray and now features three 300-pound starters. The lightest of the group is the 215-pound Ojulari, who also starts on the offensive line.
Ojulari will anchor the defense after recording 104 tackles and five sacks last season. He will be joined by last season’s sacks leader, LaBarron Kennedy, on the defensive line and a healthy defensive backfield featuring Florida commit Rashad Torrance and three-star recruit Dawson Ellington.
