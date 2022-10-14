POWDER SPRINGS — Early on, it looked like Marietta was going to run all the way to first place in the Region 3AAAAAAA standings in its 34-16 win over McEachern on Friday at Walter Cantrell Stadium.
The Blue Devils (3-5, 2-0) put up 151 rushing yards in the first quarter, en route to a 21-7 lead at the end of the quarter.
“We played very physical, and I thought we came out with a lot of intensity and determination tonight,” Marietta coach Richard Morgan said. “We thought we left some points on the field in the first half, but we knew we needed to get off to a fast start and let everyone know we came to play.”
McEachern’s defense did not allow another touchdown until late in the fourth quarter, after the offense suffered some miscues early with a fumble lost on what should have been its opening drive.
The Indians (4-4, 1-1) had no answer for Marietta’s Jace Arnold, who was running through and around the left side of the McEachern defense with ease in the first quarter and had 86 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries in the first half.
The second half was a different story as McEachern put together a nine-play, 70-yard touchdown drive that ended with a 17-yard touchdown run by Jaylon Brown, where Brown bull-rushed his way into the end zone.
The score cut the Blue Devils’ lead to 24-14 with 4:24 left in the third quarter. The Indians did not throw a pass on the scoring drive.
“We stayed together as a team when it got a little ugly in the third quarter,” Morgan said. “They were scoring, and we didn’t do a great job offensively in the third quarter, but we got it back in the fourth and closed it out. (McEachern is) a good team, and we knew they were going to come back in the second half, but our kids just kept fighting.”
The Indians’ defense kept them in the game by holding Marietta to two field goals through the second and third quarters, after allowing the Blue Devils to score touchdowns on three of their first four drives of the game.
Then, in the fourth quarter, the special teams got in on the action with a blocked punt that went out the back of the end zone to cut the Marietta lead to 27-16 with 9:48 to play in the game.
After McEachern turned the ball over on downs on the ensuing drive, Marietta used a 10-play, 54-yard drive capped by a 9-yard touchdown pass from Daniel Gray to Devin Clark to seal the win.
Gray’s touchdown pass came after five straight runs from Russell Bey.
“That is the play we worked on all week,” Morgan said. “It came open, and that sealed it for us.”
It was Gray’s first start of the season for Marietta. Morgan said the Blue Devils need to keep running the ball like they did in the first quarter for the team to succeed.
“Right now, we have so many injuries at receiver that we have to be more of a run team,” Morgan said. “We will throw when we got our opportunities, but if the run game wasn’t working tonight, we would have been in trouble. This is probably the best rushing effort we have had in a couple of years. That needs to be our identity for the rest of the year.”
The Blue Devils’ overall losing record may be deceiving for those not following Marietta all season, but Morgan said he had a purpose when he put together the team’s gauntlet of opponents for this season.
“The schedule was set up the way it was to challenge us and to get us ready for nights like this, and it worked,” Morgan said. “We are in first place in the region now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.