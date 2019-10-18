MARIETTA -- Derrick Tinsley offered the crowd at the 14th annual Marietta Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony a warning.
"I'm going to let you know right now, I'm going to cry," he said. "This is big for me."
Two sentences later, the former Marietta running back lived up to his word.
There were a number of times Tinsley -- inducted alongside Joshua Cooper, Jonathan Fortenberry, Lindsey Sherrod, Alan Brown, Wilbert Warren and the 2006 Marietta state championship boys track and field team -- teared up, including when he thanked his family and late coach James "Friday" Richards. He also singled out Mark and Debbie Woolard for helping him get his grades in order.
"I met Mr. Woolard in 1997," Tinsley said. "From 1997 to 2001, I spent half of my life at your house, eating Mrs. Woolard's great food and sitting at that table with your daughter, Sara, going over every assignment. What Mr. Woolard did for me was get me organized. As soon as I got myself together, I soared."
Tinsley eventually earned four letters each in football and track. He set the Marietta single-game rushing record with 317 yards and four touchdowns, and he was once Rivals' No. 3 running back in the country. He won the 2001 state long jump championship and was part of the 400-meter state championship team that same year.
Tinsley went on to become a four-year letterman as a running back at Tennessee, before returning to his alma mater to coach football and help children with special needs.
"I always wanted to be a Marietta Blue Devil and nothing else," Tinsley said. "I truly love this place."
The Marietta Athletic Hall of Fame, created in 2004, now has 109 members. Each of the five other individual inductees Friday afternoon echoed Tinsley's sentiments.
"There's no place like home," said Cooper, a three-time letterman each in football and basketball. "There is no place like here."
Cooper, who was a member of the 1999 state championship boys basketball team, went on to play football at Mississippi from 1999-2004. He was voted MVP of the 2004 Sugar Bowl and went on to play three years in the NFL for the San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints.
Fortenberry was a member of the 2000 and '01 state championship boys track teams. He won individual state honors in the 400 and 800 runs and was part of the champion 800 and 1,600 relay teams. He went on to become a six-time All-American at South Carolina, where he set the team indoor 400 record time of 46.19 seconds.
Fortenberry began his high school career at Osborne before coming to Marietta as a junior. It was with the Blue Devils where he said he was able to flourish under co-coaches Roscoe Googe and Richards.
"I was told to be somebody," Fortenberry said, repeating the phrase that Richards was known for. "Always remember to be somebody."
Sherrod was a five-time state champion. He twice won the 300 hurdles (2000-01), won the 100 hurdles once (2000) and was part of the champion 400 and 1,600 relay teams in 2000.
Sherrod went on to attend Fort Valley State and has since been inducted into both the Fort Valley and the NCAA Division II athletic halls of fame.
Brown is a former varsity softball and freshman girls basketball coach (1985-87) at Marietta. Since 1985, he has been the ticket-taker at the front gate of Northcutt Stadium and, since 1987, has been the Blue Devil basketball programs' scorekeeper and public address announcer.
Warren made his career in Marietta City Schools as a coach at the middle school level. He was a seventh- and eighth-grade football and basketball coach for more than 20 years and also served as a seventh- and eighth-grade track coach for a decade. Three times, he was named a Gatorade Football Coach of the Year (1995-96, '99).
"It's not about me," Warren said. "I'm standing on the shoulders of a lot of special people. Special people and special athletes made it happen."
However, Warren, Richards, Googe and all the other coaches who touched the lives of the other inductees, were front and center in their minds.
"When you have hall of fame coaches, it makes it easier for the athletes," Cooper said. "They stayed on you and made sure you did everything right."
Googe was also in attendance for Friday's ceremony, representing the 2006 boys track team, which won the Class AAAAAA state title by only eight points over rival McEachern. The team was led by Trey Charles, who won individual titles in the 400 run, 300 hurdles and long jump, while also being part of the victorious 1,600 relay team.
