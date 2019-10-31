Game: Hillgrove (7-1, 2-1) at Marietta (6-2, 2-1), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Hillgrove 48, Marietta 24
All-time series: Hillgrove leads 8-1
Prediction: Marietta 31, Hillgrove 20
Hillgrove and Marietta each have one region loss with only two regular season games left.
That means tonight’s winner at Northcutt Stadium will likely play at home in the first round. The losing team can still make the postseason but will likely travel.
Both teams lost a close battle to McEachern for their one loss in Region 3AAAAAAA. Their other two region wins have been by lopsided scores.
Marietta’s region wins came against north Paulding and North Cobb while Hillgrove beat Kennesaw Mountain and North Paulding.
“I feel this is the most important game of the year,” Marietta coach Richard Morgan said. “It determines playoff seedings and home games, so we’re treating it like the biggest game of the year. We have to limit their big plays and always know where (Myles Murphy) is at all times.”
While Marietta has made great strides defensively, the Blue Devils continue to rely on their explosive offense. Following a struggle against McEachern two weeks ago, it clicked on all cylinders last week at North Cobb.
The Blue Devils already had 49 points at the half before coming away with a 63-35 win.
Tennessee-bound quarterback Harrison Bailey already had 225 passing yards and four touchdowns during the first two quarters. Kimani Vidal and Ricky White caught three touchdown apiece during the opening half.
“We’re going to have to keep our offense in motion and keep it flowing like we did last week,” Morgan said.
Hillgrove’s defense and special teams has gotten attention this season for trying to keep pace with the offense in the scoring department. In dire need of a region victory last week, the Hawks offense provided all six touchdowns in their 44-17 win over North Paulding.
Hillgrove scored 44 unanswered points after North Paulding took a 10-3 lead.
“They are as good as anybody we’ve played,” Morgan said of Hillgrove. “The kids are practicing hard and they do know it’s the biggest game of the year.”
Hillgrove is a two-time defending 3AAAAAAA champion. To win a third straight, the Hawks would need to win the next two games and for McEachern to lose the next two.
