Game: Hillgrove (2-4) at Marietta (1-5), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Marietta 48, Hillgrove 0
All-time series: Hillgrove leads 9-3
Prediction: Marietta 35, Hillgrove 14
Region 3AAAAAAA play kicks off this week as Hillgrove travels to take on Marietta at Northcutt Stadium on Friday.
It will be the 13th meeting between the programs, after the Blue Devils defeated the Hawks 48-0 last season.
Marietta finished out its non-region schedule with a record of 1-5, but it came up short, against five top 10 teams — Grayson (32-12), Roswell (24-20), North Cobb (35-21), Walton (30-17) and Buford (14-0).
“We have played OK in points but we haven’t played as well as we want to,” Marietta coach Richard Morgan said. “We have played five teams ranked in the top 10 in the state, nobody else is going to say that, so we do have an advantage there with who we have played and we played well at points and have been close in most all the games.”
The Blue Devils have been led by their defense, which is allowing 25 points a game. It held No. 1 Buford, which averages 32 points a game, to its season-low of just 14 points. Kelvin Shaw leads the Marietta defense with 52 total tackles with Malachi Sanders following with 41.
Heading into Friday, Morgan said his team should have a new-found confidence based on who they have faced so far this season, but that they must continue to cut down on mistakes.
“There should be a confidence there heading into region play,” he said, “that we know we can play and play with anybody in the state.
“We are focusing on us (this week), we beat ourselves in these games, so we have to focus on getting better with football and making better decisions.”
Hillgrove is coming off a loss to No. 5 ranked Carrollton 56-28 before the bye week. It will look to start region play off on the right foot, after finishing 1-4 in region last year.
“(The bye week) was good,” Hillgrove coach Justin DeShon said. “It was well timed because we had played so much football in a row. A couple guys got to heal up and we had to make some adjustments based on what we were doing very well to help us in the next four games.”
The Hawks offense is led by quarterback Toryn Wilkins who has gone 89-for-162 this season, with 1,003 yards passing and nine touchdowns, while Zion Rutledge and Braylon Hansbrough lead the defense with 136 combined total tackles.
“We are going to go compete, that’s the big thing,” DeShon said. “We want to go compete and put our best foot forward and start region play off right. We feel like we can compete with everybody in our region, and that starts this week.”
