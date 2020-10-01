Game: Marietta (1-2) at Parkview (2-1), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Marietta 42, Parkview 31 (Class AAAAAAA semifinals)
All-time series: Marietta leads 2-1
Prediction: Parkview 24, Marietta 14
Marietta continues its four-game road swing with a stop at Parkview on Friday.
The Blue Devils are looking to snap their two game losing streak after falling at Camden County last week.
Marietta trailed the Wildcats by less than a touchdown and had opportunities to win late, but miscues derailed the comeback effort.
Marietta coach Richard Morgan wanted to see improvement from his team against the Wildcats after the Blue Devils dropped their game at rival McEachern two weeks ago. The three-point setback versus Camden County wasn’t enough to ease the concerns as Marietta hopes to avoid its first three-game slide since the 2017 season.
“We made some small improvements, but they weren’t enough,” Morgan said. “We’re still nowhere near where we want to be, and in many aspects, we still have a long way to go before we can be the football team I know we’re capable of becoming.”
Statistically, Marietta is just about even in offensive and defensive scoring averages with the Blue Devils totaling 28 points per game while holding opponents to 29 per contest.
Parkview, which is averaging 25 points per game, shut out Loganville 42-0 last week to improve to 2-1 overall. The Panthers haven’t allowed more than 21 points in a game this season with the defense holding opponents to 12.33 points per contest.
Much like Camden County, Parkview will be looking for revenge for last year’s postseason setback to the Blue Devils. Marietta handed the Panthers en route to the program’s first title since 1967.
“We beat Parkview in the semifinals last year, so we know they’ll be excited to face us again,” Morgan said. “They’re a very good team. They were a good team last year with a bunch of juniors on the roster.
“This year, they’re a veteran group with a lot of experience, so we’ll have our hands full.”
Parkview is led by 6-foot, 227-pound senior running back Cody Brown who is committed to Tennessee.
“(Brown) is a great running back who had a ton of Division I offers,” Morgan said. “He’ll be hard to stop, and their backup running back is getting DI offers, too. So, when one gets tired, the other comes in and carries the load and they don’t miss a beat.
“Parkview’s defense is solid and complements the offense well. They’ll be a huge challenge right from the start.”
