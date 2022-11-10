Game: Newton (6-4) at Marietta (4-6), Saturday, 3:30 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
All-time series: First meeting
Prediction: Marietta 24, Newton 10
Marietta begins its quest for a Class AAAAAAA state championship in the friendly confines of Northcutt Stadium as it hosts Newton in the first round of the playoffs on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.
With a win, the Blue Devils will either travel to play Carrollton or host Lowndes in a second-round game next week.
Marietta (4-6) will try to shake off the disappointment from its 30-14 loss to North Paulding last Friday that deprived it of the region title and No. 1 seed.
However, the Blue Devils still get a home game with their second seed and will have a chance to start their postseason run at Northcutt Stadium, the historic facility where they have played for 82 years.
For Marietta coach Richard Morgan, Northcutt has unique qualities that present big challenges for Marietta’s opponents and gives the Blue Devils a formidable home-field advantage.
“It’s a unique stadium, it’s unlike any other,” Morgan said. “The crowd is right on top of you. You’re kind of like in a fishbowl. The teams that come there, they’ve never played in a place like that before. So it’s a nice home field advantage, especially when people come in there for the first time, because it’s a different atmosphere. It’s a great place to play. It’s definitely an advantage for us, because it does get loud in there and it can be an intimidating place for an opposing team.”
The Rams have been a perennial state playoff team, making their 10th postseason appearance in the last 11 years – including a Class AAAAAA quarterfinal appearance in 2014.
“They’re very big and athletic,” Morgan said. “They’ve got good speed. They’ve got some talented defensive linemen and linebackers and they have a good running back. So they’re a great team. They’re going to be a big challenge for us on Saturday. They’re good on all phases, so we’re going to have to be at our best on Saturday.”
