Game: Harrison (3-6, 2-1) at Marietta (3-5, 2-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Marietta 35, Harrison 12
All-time series: Series tied 8-8
Prediction: Marietta 24, Harrison 21
The Region 3AAAAAAA championship could be decided as Marietta hosts Harrison at Northcutt Stadium on Friday.
Marietta (3-5, 2-0) goes into the game in first place, with Harrison (3-6, 2-1) right behind the Blue Devils in second place and North Paulding (5-3, 1-1) in third.
A win by Harrison would give it the title — the first region crown for the Hoyas since they won the Class AAAAAA state championship with a perfect 15-0 record in 2019.
It would be a dramatic turnaround for a Harrison team that got off to a 1-6 start — with four of the six losses coming by 10 points or less — to start the season.
“Every week was a very difficult opponent, and the idea was to prepare us for region play,” Harrison coach Josh Cassidy said, “so to be in six games like we were that came down to the very end, and to be on the losing side of four and the winning side of two, was obviously disappointing for us.
“But at the end, I felt like we were being prepared for the future opportunities (in the region) and they all count — non-region and region — they’re all very important. But to be in a place where we have an opportunity to clinch a region championship, to be a first seed, to host a playoff game, is very rewarding for our program.”
Marietta can also clinch the region title with a win Friday, but only if North Paulding loses to Hillgrove.
If both Marietta and North Paulding win their games Friday, then the winner of next week’s game between the two teams at North Paulding would claim the region title.
Like Harrison, the Blue Devils also struggled during a tough non-region scheduled that featured state powerhouse teams Buford, Grayson and Roswell, as well as Cobb rivals North Cobb and Walton — starting out 1-5, before winning their first two region games.
“We set up our schedule up to challenge ourselves and play teams early in the season to prepare for nights like this, when everything is on the line,” Marietta coach Richard Morgan said. “It is a very important game, but the kids are looking forward to it. They’re ready for it, and it’s good to be playing meaningful games at the end of October. That’s a good thing, but I think it will be a good game, and it’s definitely the most important game we’ve played all year and our players understand that, too.”
Harrison put itself in position to win the region title with a 37-15 victory over Hillgrove last Friday.
Quarterback Braylan Ford and wide receiver Brady Kluse connected for three touchdown passes in the third quarter to help the Hoyas pull away for the win. Ford completed 14 of 19 passes for 234 yards and four touchdowns, while Kluse caught five passes for 141 yards and three scores.
Marietta had a bye week last week after defeating McEachern 34-19 on Oct. 14. Jace Arnold gained all 86 of his yards on 12 carries, and he rushed for two touchdowns in the first half to lead the Blue Devils.
