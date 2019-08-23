ROME - Although Thursday’s game at Barron Stadium was a Corky Kell Classic rematch between Rome High and Marietta, this year's game played out in a much-different fashion.
While Rome won last year's season opener 51-41, this year saw the Wolves struggle against the Blue Devils en route to a 48-14 Marietta victory.
The Blue Devils started fast and never let up. They recovered a Rome fumble when Florida commitment Rashad Torrence hit Adam Peterson on the Wolves’ first kickoff return of the night. When Harrison Bailey connected with Arik Gilbert for a touchdown, Marietta was up 13-0 before Rome touched the ball on offense.
“I thought we came out fast like we wanted to,” Blue Devils coach Richard Morgan said. “We kind of worked on that all week. Getting that turnover on the kickoff was enormous. Last year Rome made the big hits and we put the ball on the ground. This year we were making big hits and made some plays. I just couldn't be any more proud of them. Winning football games is one thing, but when you come to Rome and beat a team like that at home, that says an awful lot about your program because that is a great program over there.”
After trailing 27-0 at halftime, the Wolves, ranked No. 1 in Class AAAAA, opened the second half with aggression and used a no-huddle offense that resulted in Rome scoring two touchdowns within two minutes of each other to cut the lead to 27-13.
“That’s the way we wanted to play from the beginning,” Rome coach John Reid said. “We just didn’t do it.”
At that point in the game, the Wolves’ defense needed to make sure the Blue Devils’ offense stayed off the field. Unfortunately for Rome, that didn’t happen.
“We have 16 new starters, and against a team like that, you’ve got to be ready,” Reid said. “In critical situations we have to execute better. We got within 13. You’ve got to get them off the field one time. We just weren’t able to do that.”
Bailey, a Tennessee commit, finished 19-of-30 for 367 yards and five touchdowns for Marietta, ranked No. 2 in Class AAAAAAA. Most of his passes went to Gilbert, one of the top-ranked tight ends in the country, who finished with nine receptions for 205 yards and touchdowns of 9 and 18 yards. Kimani Vidal kept the offense moving on the ground with 109 yards and two scores on 23 carries.
“They've been through these battles,” Morgan said. “They've played a lot of state-ranked and nationally-ranked teams. They've been through it before. Tonight, they were at home. They were at peace with it. I think that quiet confidence that our whole offense gets just makes a difference.”
Rome showcased a different look from the past four years, evident by the team’s passing game.
Facing a third-and-10 on the Marietta 46-yard line, Junior quarterback Caleb Ellard hit Jay Wise on a key 11-yard pass to prolong the drive.
Two rushes from Ahijah Blackwell covered 20 yards and got the Wolves to the Blue Devils’ 22. Two plays later, Ellard hit Wise on a 19-yard touchdown pass near the back of the end zone for a score to cut the deficit to 27-7.
After forcing Marietta to punt, the Wolves found themselves back in the game when Ellard hooked up with Wise again, this time on a 53-yard touchdown pass to bring the score to 27-14.
Ellard connected with Jay Wise four times for 95 yards and two touchdowns in an offense that has been more run-oriented in recent years with names like Jamious Griffin and Jalynn Sykes.
Marietta regained control of the game on the next drive when Bailey connected with Gilbert for their second touchdown.
Gilbert wasn't the only Marietta receiver that had a big game. Senior Ricky White, a Michigan State commit, caught six passes for 92 yards and two touchdowns in his Blue Devils' debut.
Ellard finished 11-of-22 for 144 yards for Rome, while Blackwell led the ground game with 132 yards on 21 carries.
