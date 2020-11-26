Game: Marietta (3-7) at East Coweta (8-1), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: East Coweta 28, Marietta 26 (Nov. 9, 2018)
All-time series: East Coweta leads 1-0
Prediction: East Coweta 35, Marietta 21
Missing several key members from last year’s state championship team, Marietta struggled early.
Still with a chance to make the postseason, Marietta did what it had to do in its regular season finale by taking down Walton to earn the region’s final and No. 4 playoff spot.
The Blue Devils now have an opportunity to defend their state crown, starting with a first-round Class AAAAAAA matchup at East Coweta at Garland Shoemake Memorial Stadium on Friday.
Marietta’s playoff road seemingly didn’t exist until the Blue Devils nearly upset eventual Region 3AAAAAAA champion North Cobb two weeks ago. The close loss proved to be a catalyst for the Blue Devils who responded with last week’s victory.
“We finally started playing good football,” Marietta coach Richard Morgan said about the Blue Devils struggles leading to their regular season finale win. “We had a lot of inexperienced guys who came into their own, who listened to the coaches and really played as a team.
“They played for each other. I think we should have won that North Cobb game. We made some mistakes that hurt us, but we proved we could play well against really good teams. That gave us a lot of confidence going into the Walton game.”
Morgan is like many coaches who refer to football having three seasonal “phases” — non-region, region and postseason. With the Blue Devils firmly planted in this final postseason phase, he believes his team’s chances to win it all are as good as anyone else’s
“Every year you always want a chance to play in the postseason,” he said. “We’re here now. Now, we have a chance to defend out title. It’s the start of a new season, and we’re excited. Now, we’re all equal, and the goal is to win because if you don’t, that’s it.”
Marietta will be facing an East Coweta team that has won six straight and has reached the second round of the postseason the last two years. The Indians are averaging 33.7 points per game, while allowing 20.3.
“East Coweta’s a good football team,” Morgan said. “They run the ball well. They have a big running back and a big offensive line.
“But, our game starts and finishes with stopping the run. We play well offensively when we minimize mistakes and don’t turn the ball over. We lose when we do those things. I think we have as good a chance as anybody (Friday) if we don’t make mistakes.”
