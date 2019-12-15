The Class AAAAAAA state championship in hand, Marietta's football team will get the chance to play on a national level.
The Blue Devils were one of four teams invited to take part in the GEICO State Champions Bowl Series later this week in Las Vegas.
Marietta, ranked No. 11 nationally by MaxPreps, will play Eastside Catholic of Sammamish, Washington, on either Friday or Saturday at Bishop Gorman High School. The game will be broadcast nationally by ESPNU.
Date and time is still to be determined.
Marietta (13-2) beat Lowndes 17-9 for the Class AAAAAAA state championship Saturday at Georgia State Stadium, giving the Blue Devils their first title since 1967.
The game in Las Vegas will be the last opportunity for Marietta's star-studded senior class, with a number of commitments to Power Five programs, to play together.
Eastside (12-1), from the outskirts of Seattle, is coming off a state championship in Washington's Class AAA.
Hawaii's St. Louis High School will play Florida champion St. Thomas Aquinas on Saturday in the other showcase game.
Editor's Note: The story initially said the game would be at 11 p.m. on Friday. Travel arrangements for teams have not been settled which has caused the date and time still to be determined.
