The Atlanta Sports Awards could have a heavy Cobb County feel.
Eleven player and team nominees have Cobb ties, including Marietta’s football team, Kennesaw State, the Atlanta Braves and Atlanta United.
Voting for the 2020 standout performers is ongoing and will continue until midnight Friday and can be done at www.11alive.com/sportsawards. The awards are presented by the Atlanta Sports Council and WXIA, Atlanta’s NBC affiliate.
The awards are usually a high-profile event that takes place at such venues as the Fox Theatre, but they will transition into an online format due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Marietta High School is represented in two categories. Arik Gilbert was selected for Outstanding High School Athlete, and the football team earned a nomination for Outstanding Sports Team along the likes of Georgia’s football team and the Braves.
Gilbert was a five-star football player at Marietta, leading the Blue Devils to a 14-2 record and a No. 10 national ranking last fall. He had 105 receptions for 1,860 yards and 15 touchdowns. He will play his college football at LSU.
Former Kennesaw State running back Bronson Rechsteiner was nominated for the Outstanding College Athlete award after rushing for 909 yards and seven touchdowns while catching eight passes for 101 yards.
Rechsteiner led Kennesaw State to an 11-3 record and the second round of the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs last year. His best game of the season came against Missouri State, when he rushed for a single-game team-record 221 yards and a touchdown on only 10 carries.
Rechsteiner was signed by the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent this summer.
In the category of Outstanding Professional Athlete, the Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr. and Atlanta United’s Josef Martinez were nominated alongside the Falcons’ Julio Jones, Hawks’ Trae Young and Dream’s Tiffany Hayes.
Acuna experienced a season full of eye-popping numbers with 41 home runs, 37 stolen bases, a .280 average and 101 RBIs. Martinez started in all 29 matches in which he played in 2019, scoring 27 goals with three assists.
Both the Braves’ Brian Snitker and Atlanta United’s Frank de Boer qualified for Outstanding Coach.
Winners will be announced beginning the week of Aug. 3.
