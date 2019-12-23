Marietta's extra game in Las Vegas paid off.
The Blue Devils, which beat Eastside Catholic, Washington's Class 3A champion 53-14 in the GEICO State Champions Bowl Series on Friday, claimed a top 10 finish in MaxPreps final national rankings. Marietta finished at No. 7.
The Blue Devils also finished No. 1 in the Georgia Sports Writers Association final poll after it beat Lowndes 17-9 for the Class AAAAAAA state championship.
McEachern, which advanced to the state quarterfinals, before falling to North Gwinnett, finished at No. 6. Hillgrove, which fell to Lowndes in the opening round also received votes.
The remainder of Class AAAAAAA included Lowndes at No. 2, followed by Parkview, Grayson and North Gwinnett. The remainder of the poll had Colquitt County at No. 7 followed by Archer, Mill Creek and Milton.
After beating Allatoona 20-7 in the Class AAAAAA state championship, Harrison finished in the classification's top spot. The Buccaneers came in at No. 2 followed by Dacula, Valdosta and Lee County to round out the top five. Richmond Hill finished No. 6, with Coffee, Johns Creek, Stephenson and Houston County to complete the top 10.
No other Cobb County teams were ranked in the final poll. Kell received votes in Class AAAAA and Mount Paran Christian earned votes in Class A-Private.
Buford claimed the No. 1 spot in Class AAAAA and Blessed Trinity in Class AAAA. Cedar Grove earned the top spot in Class AAA and Dublin was No. 1 in Class AA. Irwin County finished on top in Class A-Public and Eagles Landing Christian Academy was No. 1 in Class A-Private.
