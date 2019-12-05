Game: Marietta (11-2) at Parkview (12-1), 7:30 p.m. TV: GPB
Last meeting: Parkview 20, Marietta 14 (Nov. 29, 1996)
All-time series: Series tied 1-1
Prediction: Marietta 42, Parkview 28
Marietta is making history this season with players that no one really knew about four years ago.
Into the state semifinals for the first time since 1994, the Blue Devils are on the precipice of their first state championship appearance since winning it all in 1967, but in order to get there, they must first take down Parkview in tonight’s Class AAAAAAA clash at the Big Orange Jungle.
It was four years ago when coach Richard Morgan heralded in a relatively unknown class of freshmen when he took over as Marietta’s coach. Many of those freshmen played right away during an injury-riddled 3-7 campaign in 2016. But since that time, the unit, which includes seniors Harrison Bailey, Will Pieroni, BJ Ojulari, Cooper Kipp, Ra’Shun Bass and Taji Johnson, among others, has grown together as leaders and as playmakers in what will be the most important game of the season so far for the Blue Devils.
“A lot of these seniors were forced into starting roles when I came here,” Morgan said. “It meant we had to rebuild this team and this program from scratch. These seniors have been through the good and the bad and they’ve seen it all.
“They’ve been competing since they were 14 years old, and now all that experience and knowledge and just being together has brought them to this point. Their leadership has been tremendous over the years both on the field and off.
“They’re great students and almost all of them have full scholarships. They’re real role models to our younger guys and guiding them along. We don’t have to play freshmen and sophomores like those other years. It’s just great to see the growth and development they’ve displayed from them until now that’s brought this team to this point.”
The Marietta community is excited about what its seen from the team and those senior leaders heading into tonight’s matchup.
“Everybody’s excited, there’s no doubt about that,” Morgan said. “It’s great for the city, and everyone’s seeing how much hard work and dedication these guys are putting into their preparation. It’s really paying off, but, our focus as a team is on one goal and that’s this semifinal.”
The game won’t be easy for Marietta, which is averaging 36.5 points per game while holding opponents to 18.5 per contest.
Parkview comes in with plenty of firepower. Junior running back Cody Brown has run for 1,479 yards and 18 touchdowns. Quarterback Jordan Williams has thrown for 2,164 yards, 20 touchdowns and only four interceptions, while wide receivers C.J. Daniels and Jared Brown have both eclipsed 800 yards receiving.
Defensively, linebacker Kobe Wilson leads the way with 119 tackles including 16 for a loss.
The Panthers, who have won 11 in a row, enter with a 37.6 point scoring average and 15.4 against. Whatever Parkview has in store for the Blue Devils, Morgan is counting on his team being ready.
“Everybody’s good at this point in the season,” he said. “There are only four teams left and Parkview’s one of them. They have a good running back that has a physical style. Their wide receivers and quarterbacks are good. Parkview is a well-rounded team in all phases with not too many weaknesses.
“This time around, we’ll probably have to play our best football of the year to keep going. The good news is I feel like we’re peaking at the right time, which is what you want to see as a coach this time of year. Hopefully, we can keep peaking and get better every game.”
