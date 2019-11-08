Game: Marietta (7-2, 3-1) at Kennesaw Mountain (9-0, 4-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Marietta 42, Kennesaw Mountain 22
All-time series: Marietta leads 10-3
Prediction: Marietta 38, Kennesaw Mountain 17
Marietta is no longer playing for a playoff position. That has already been secured.
The Blue Devils will be the No. 2 seed out of Region 3AAAAAAA, regardless if they win or lose at Kennesaw Mountain tonight in the final game of the regular season.
What they want to do is tweak a few things that could hold them back once the postseason begins next week. This is the final week where they have some room for error.
“We’re still trying to get better every week and focusing on cleaning things up,” Marietta coach Richard Morgan said. “We have to play better than we have, even though we have played well the last couple of weeks. Come playoff time, we have to peek and be at our best.”
The Blue Devils have played solid football over the last two games following a tough loss to McEachern at Northcutt Stadium.
The Blue Devils bounced back by defeating North Cobb 63-35, matching the third highest scoring performance in school history.
Quarterback Harrison Bailey threw for 283 yards and five touchdowns in just over a half of football. Running back Kimani Vidal had 197 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns, two running and one receiving. Ricky White had 61 yards on three catches and three touchdowns.
Last week in Marietta’s 38-17 win over Hillgrove, White had 83 receiving yards and two touchdowns in a game that wasn’t decided until the fourth quarter.
Despite winning, Marietta has not been mistake-free.
There are still communication breakdowns on defense, missed assignments and poor tackling, Morgan said. Offensively, they are not as sharp in the red zone as they want to be.
“Things like that we have to fix,” Morgan said. “It’s a never ending process.”
Kennesaw Mountain is still winless on the season with a young roster. The Mustangs’ biggest struggle this season is putting a complete game together.
The Mustangs took the early lead in their 21-10 loss to North Paulding last week when Jahson Welch scored on a 15-yard run. But the offense couldn’t do much afterwards, and North Paulding found itself leading by two touchdowns in the second half.
“I like to see the offense put more consistency out there,” Kennesaw Mountain coach Caleb Carmean said. “Defensively, I like for us to continue to run well to the ball and emphasize tackling and turnovers.”
