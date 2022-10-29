MARIETTA — Marietta put itself one step closer to a region championship after defeating Harrison 31-7 on Friday at Northcutt Stadium.
The win put the Blue Devils (4-5, 3-0) more firmly in the driver’s seat in Region 3AAAAAAA as they finish their regular season next Friday at North Paulding (6-3, 2-1). The winner will claim the region title and a No. 1 seed in the state playoffs.
“This week was the biggest game, and now next week is the biggest game,” Marietta coach Richard Morgan said. “Every time you play, it’s the biggest game of the season.
“But I like the way we prepare, and the way we’ve done things and the mindset of the kids. We’ve played everybody there is this year, and we’ll put them up against anybody. Another game next week for the region (title), but I’m not worried about my guys. They’re tough kids.”
Harrison (3-7, 2-2), which could have clinched the region title with a win, will finish either third or fourth. If McEachern loses to Hillgrove next Friday, the Hoyas will be third, but an Indian win over the Hawks would drop Harrison to fourth.
Marietta struggled offensively in the first half as its special teams unit provided the only points of the first half. It blocked a 50-yard field goal attempt by Harrison kicker Rudolph Gleason, with Isaiah Sanders picking up the ball and running it 65 yards for a touchdown to give the Hoyas a 7-0 lead.
The second half was a different story for the Marietta offense as the Blue Devils outscored Harrison 24-7.
Marietta opened the second half with a 15-play, 80-yard drive that concluded with a 3-yard touchdown run by Melvin Alexander to extend the Blue Devil lead to 14-0.
After forcing Harrison to punt on the ensuing series, Marietta went on a 12-pay, 80-yard drive that ended with Ben Parrott’s 20-yard field goal with 2:18 remaining in the third quarter to make it 17-0.
Harrison drove deep into Marietta territory in the next series and was on the Blue Devil 25 when Joseph Moseley intercepted a pass by Hoya quarterback Joseph Moseley at the 20.
Marietta proceeded to go on a 10-play, 80-yard drive, with Russell Bey scoring on a 3-yard run with 8:44 left in the game for a 24-0 Blue Devil advantage.
The Blue Devils got their final score on their next series, with Jaylen Frazier running it in 15 yards for the touchdown to make it 31-0 with 5:01 to go in the contest.
However, Harrison avoided the shutout when it capped off an 11-play, 80-yard drive with an 18-yard touchdown pass from Xavier Hill to Reggie Brigman with 34 seconds left.
“We got a little slow start on offense,” Morgan said. “We didn’t do some of the things we were taught to do and coached to do in the first half on offense, but we got it right at halftime. The defense was strong the whole night. We worked on the field goal block all week, so it’s nice to see us come through and get it when you work on it so hard and reward yourself with a touchdown. It was a great overall effort all three phases. I was very pleased with their performance and very proud of them.”
