ROSWELL -- The Marietta girls flag football team built an early lead and then stuffed the Blessed Trinity offense on the way to a 26-0 victory in the Class AAAAAAA state semifinals on Tuesday.
The victory moved the Lady Blue Devils into an all-Cobb County state championship game against Hillgrove on Thursday at Center Parc Stadium at Georgia State University.
This will be the third time Marietta will face Hillgrove this season. So far, the Lady Blue Devils have come up short both times -- 25-6 in Game 1 and 26-20 in overtime in Game 2. Coach Nick Houstoulakis said he hopes the third time is a charm.
"It doesn't happen very often where you get a third try to right the only two losses of the season," he said. "(Hillgrove) brings out the best in our athletes. I won't have to give the team a motivational speech."
Perhaps Houstoulakis could just repeat what he told the team before the team took the field on Tuesday. The game was a day late after the playing field was deemed too wet and dangerous at the Home Depot Backyard at Mercedes-Benz Stadium forcing it to become a road game at Blessed Trinity.
It didn't take long for Marietta to make itself right at home. The Lady Blue Devils took the opening kickoff and drove down the field for an opening touchdown. The nine-play drive was highlighted by a 17-yard and 15-yard pass from Claire Hennessey to McKaela Walker, the second coming on fourth down.
Two plays later, Hennessey connected with Cate Gruehn for a 16-yard touchdown pass in the back of the end zone. Gruehn caught the ball over her shoulder and dragged her feet just before reaching the back line.
Three plays into Blessed Trinity's first drive, Akhaila Makenna intercepted a pass and set Marietta up at the Lady Titans' 27. After a 2-yard loss on the first play, Hennessey completed a 17-yard pass to Walker and followed with a 10-yard run. Marley Quammie capped the short drive with a 2-yard touchdown run for a 14-0 lead.
Houstoulakis said getting up 14 points so early was a huge reason behind the victory.
"From that point on it was all about possessions," he said. "To score two touchdowns right off the bat, we knew they had to score fast. The early lead allowed us to kind of put it in cruise control."
Blessed Trinity had its best scoring chance on the opening drive of the second half. The Lady Titans, which were held to 73 total yards of offense, took the kickoff and drove to the Marietta 3, but a fourth-down pass fell incomplete and they turned the ball over on downs.
With 7:40 left in the game, Marietta's Harper Mangine punted and pinned Blessed Trinity at its 16-yard line. Two plays later, Alayna Abrams intercepted a pass and returned it to the 4-yard line where it set up a second short touchdown run by Quammie to put the Lady Blue Devils up 20-0.
On the first play of Blessed Trinity's ensuing drive Gruehn grabbed Marietta's third interception of the game and it set up the final points. Hennessey connected with Gruehn with a 10-yard touchdown pass.
Hennessey finished the game 9 of 13 for 92 yards and two touchdowns. Gruehn had four catches for 28 yards and two scores and Walker added three receptions for 49 yards.
For Houstoulakis he said he knows what a victory would mean for the program on Thursday.
"It would be history making," he said. "We would get to put up a banner and create a legacy for years to come. It would be something the players could look back on forever and it would help set up the program for success going forward."
For Hennessey, she's just ready to finally come out on the right end of the scoreboard against Hillgrove.
"It doesn't happen a lot where you get a third chance," she said. "It means the world to me."
