DALLAS — With the Region 3AAAAAAA title on the line, Marietta was held scoreless in the second half and lost 21-14 loss before a packed senior night crowd at North Paulding.
“We didn’t play well,” Marietta coach Richard Morgan said. “We made mistakes and let them back in the game.”
Settling for a runner-up finish, the Blue Devils (5-5, 3-1) will host Newton to begin postseason play next week.
Towards the end of the first quarter, Marietta’s Chase McCravy found receiver Brandon Rosado for a first down, the fifth of the drive. Two plays later, McCravy floated a pass over the head of running back Jaylen Frazier to a wide-open Luke Morgan for the game’s first score.
A tackle by Nakari Ashley helped Marietta generate a quick North Paulding punt. The short kick was returned near midfield and, two plays later, McCravy connected with Ashley on a screen. As Wolfpack defenders rushed, the 6-foot-5 senior receiver slipped behind for the reception, then broke tackles for a 45-yard score.
McCravy finished the night 14-of-29 for 145 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.
“They have a lot of guys that go both ways,” North Paulding coach Don Stark said. “Credit to them for putting up a good fight, but we told our guys that, if we could just keep it close, we thought their guys would wear down, and they did.”
The Wolfpack converted their next three third-down conversions on short running plays, but faced a fourth-and-8 in the closing seconds of the first half.
Out of a timeout, Boone Anderson hit Jackson Wade on a skinny post route. The senior receiver, who finished with six catches for 88 yards, ended the first half by racing through defenders for a 31-yard touchdown and a 14-7 halftime score.
“They were resilient. They got down 14 again, and they just kept fighting and fighting,” Stark said. “Credit to our defense. After they gave up the first couple of scores, they didn’t let them get in the end zone in the last couple of quarters, and that was huge.”
The Blue Devils only earned three first downs in the second half, with drives stalling for a variety of reasons. After recovering a fumble in Wolfpack territory, Marietta only moved the ball 16 yards before three straight incompletions turned the ball over on downs.
The Blue Devils’ defense forced a punt, but a holding penalty pushed them back and McCravy was intercepted midway through the third quarter.
North Paulding (7-3, 3-1) went to the ground, pounding the ball behind Jayden Clayton and senior tailback Jaylen Poe, who took the final three snaps of the drive as the primary runner in the wildcat formation. His 5-yard touchdown tied the game at 14-all going into the final frame.
“We had them down 14-0,” Morgan said, “but we didn’t play well.”
That showed as McCravy was sacked to start the fourth quarter. The ensuing punt pinned North Paulding deep, but Anderson completed four passes during an 11-play drive that Poe finished from the wildcat again for a 21-14 lead.
“We made enough plays in the passing game to keep the drives alive,” Stark said. “They’re a very balanced team, and it’s a credit to our guys for doing a great job.”
The Wolfpack closed out the job with another fourth-down defensive stop, then two rushing first downs by Frazier to set off the celebration as students stormed the field in the final seconds.
