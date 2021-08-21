MARIETTA -- It was a tale of two halves at Northcutt Stadium as Colquitt County rebounded from an 18-7 halftime deficit to beat Marietta 28-25 on Friday at Northcutt Stadium, in the season opener for both teams.
The Packers (1-0) scored two touchdowns in the second half as a direct result of Marietta mistakes.
"The blocked punt and two fumbles inside our 20, that's what killed us," Marietta coach Richard Morgan said. "The turnovers and special teams just absolutely killed us tonight."
The Blue Devils (0-1) also missed two extra points after scoring two touchdowns in the first 5 minutes of the game.
Colquitt County returned a fumble of a score from the Marietta 2-yard line in the third quarter and tied the game on a 2-point conversion run by quarterback Neko Fann. The Packers then blocked a punt and recovered it in the end zone to take the lead with 2:57 left in the third period.
Florida State commit Brett Fitzgerald kicked a 23-yard field goal with 6:02 remaining in the game for the final margin.
Marietta opened the scoring with 10:56 to go in the first quarter when quarterback Tyler Hughes connected with receiver Kamryn Perry on a 36-yard touchdown pass. Hughes caught the slant pass on the 30, broke several tackles, and outran the defense for a dynamic start to the Blue Devils' season.
Later in the opening quarter, Hughes found tight end Camden Overton on a 56-yard score, and it appeared for a moment it might be the Blue Devils' night. But the extra point attempt was again snuffed out by Colquitt County, and the lead was 12-0.
The Packers got on the board in the second quarter when Ny Carr ran in from 6 yards with 8:19 left in the half. Moments later, Marietta struck again to extend its lead to 18-7 when Hughes found Christian Mathis on a 24-yard pass. Again, the extra point was no good.
The three missed points after ultimately proved to haunt Marietta.
"I told our team that early in the season -- special teams will determine every game," Morgan said, "and here we are. A punt block and missed three extra points, lose by three."
Hughes led Marietta with 304 yards and three scores on 16-for-34 passing. He also ran for 81 yards despite being sacked several times in the second half.
While Marietta engineered plays of 61, 36, 56, 30 and 45 yards in the game, Colquitt County's defense forced several lost-yardage plays.
However, the Blue Devils' defense played well enough to win, holding the Packers to 80 yards through the air and 196 on the ground.
"I thought they played great," Morgan said of the defense. "It's just that we put them in bad field position with the blocked punt and fumbles."
While the Marietta offense moved the ball consistently in the first half, the Blue Devils struggled to string together drives in the second half. Their next score would not come until 1:01 remained in the game, when Hughes threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Mathis.
Despite the second-half struggles, Morgan refused to blame the offense for the loss.
"We didn't play very well at all on offense in the second half, but I still feel like we made too many mistakes to win tonight," Morgan said.
With 4:34 remaining in the game, Marietta on the 11-yard line and trailing by 10, the Blue Devils ran four plays and could not score. It proved to be a key shortcoming, as Marietta's touchdown on the next drive drew them within three points.
Marietta ran out of time after failing to convert near midfield in the final minute.
