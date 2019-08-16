The urge to follow his older brother, Azeez, to Georgia was not enough to keep Marietta defensive end B.J. Ojulari from choosing another route through the Southeastern Conference.
Ojulari, a four-star recruit according to 247Sports, announced his commitment to Tennessee on Friday during a ceremony inside the Marietta Performing Arts Center.
The 6-foot-3, 224-pound Ojulari will be continuing the Blue Devils' pipeline to Knoxville, following in the path of former Marietta receiver Ramel Keyton, who is preparing for his freshman year with the Volunteers, and senior quarterback Harrison Bailey, who committed to Tennessee last November.
Former Hillgrove defensive back Jaylen McCollough, who was part of the class of 2019 with Keyton, is also at Tennessee, as is redshirt sopohomore linebacker Solon Page III of Kell.
Ojulari, who had offers from 18 Power Five programs, chose the Vols over a group that included SEC rivals Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU and Mississippi.
Check back for more updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.