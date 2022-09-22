Game: Buford (4-0) at Marietta (1-4), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
All-time series: First meeting
Prediction: Buford 35, Marietta 24
Marietta will finish a rigorous non-region schedule with its toughest challenge of all as it hosts No. 1 Buford at Northcutt Stadium on Friday.
With a 1-4 record, the Blue Devils have taken their lumps in a matchups that featured five state playoff teams from last year in Class AAAAAAA — including semifinalists Grayson and Walton, as well as quarterfinalist Roswell and county rival North Cobb.
Nevertheless, Marietta coach Richard Morgan said he wouldn’t change a thing about the challenging early schedule.
“No (I wouldn’t change the schedule), because we should have won the last three games we played,” Morgan said. “We’re competitive, we’re fine. We just have to make a few more plays in each game and we would have come out on top on all three and everybody would be talking about what a great season we’re having. My job is to get these kids better and push them to their limits and get the best out of them and that’s our philosophy and that’s what we do. Buford will be the next in line in those tests and that’s where we’re at. I won’t know if we accomplished our goals until we get to the end of the season. But as far as having any regrets about the schedule, no. My job is to bring the best out of our kids and that’s what we’re doing with our schedule.”
Things get even more challenging for Marietta this week as it goes up against Buford which was ranked fourth in last week’s USA Today national poll as well as being No. 1 in Class AAAAAAA.
The Wolves have won state championships the last three years in a row (Class AAAAA in 2019, AAAAAA in ’20 and ’21) as well as 14 state titles overall. It will be the first meeting between the two teams.
“They’re top five in the country for a reason,” Morgan said. “They’ve got great players and obviously, they’ve won a bunch of state titles in smaller classifications over the years. So, they’re every bit as good as people think they are. They’re well-rounded and they do everything — they’re fast on defense, they run the ball well, they’ve got a good play option game, so it’s a huge challenge. But they are in Class AAAAAAA, so you’re going to have to face them at some point if you’re a Class AAAAAAA football team. So, I decided to face them in the regular season and see where we’re at and be prepared if we see them in the playoffs. But they’re a very good football team and coach (Bryant) Appling has done a great job over there. It’s a huge challenge, but that’s why we coach — we coach to play in big games — and if you’re a real football player, you want to play in big games. So, our kids are looking forward to the challenge.”
