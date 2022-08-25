It doesn’t matter how young Marietta may be, it is still scheduling some of the state’s finest programs. Playing Class AAAAAAA’s No. 4-ranked Grayson last Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium night turned out to be a learning experience.
While Marietta’s defense was solid for more than three quarters, the Rams eventually pulled away and handed the Blue Devils a 32-12 loss.
The special teams also put the defense in a precarious situation with a pair of short punts from deep in their own territory.
Offensively, Marietta only managed 153 yards and didn’t get on the scoreboard until the fourth quarter.
After a week of addressing the issues that went wrong on offense and special teams, the Blue Devils are back on the road at West Forsyth. Afterwards, other playoff teams such as Roswell, North Cobb, Walton and Buford await before region begins Oct. 7 against Hillgrove.
“I thought we competed hard against a talented (Grayson) team so I was proud of that,” Marietta coach Richard Morgan said. “We’re young, and there are going to be some growing pains with that. We’re going to keep improving. There’s nowhere to go but up right now.”
The defensive effort against is something the team is building on. It kept the Blue Devils in the game during the first half, trailing only 15-0 at the break.
Kelvin Shaw finished with 7.5 tackles and two tackles for loss. Nakari Ashley added 5.5. stops and two tackles-for-loss and Demarion West also had two tackles for loss along with a sack.
Offensively, quarterback Chase McCravy often didn’t get the protection he needed to get the ball down the field. He was sacked four times, but threw for 174 yards and a touchdown.
McCravy’s 1-yard run put the Blue Devils on the board late in the fourth quarter before throwing a 49-yard touchdown to Christian Mathis during the final minute.
Mathis finished with five catches for 88 yards.
“We didn’t have a lot of great moments on offense,” Morgan said. “Our blocking has to get better, and our quarterback reads and wide receiver play have to get better.”
