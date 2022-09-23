MARIETTA — Buford managed only 14 points off Marietta’s stingy defense, but that was all the top-ranked Wolves needed as they defeated the Blue Devils 14-0 on Friday at Northcutt Stadium.
It was the final non-region game for Marietta (1-5), which has a bye week next week before opening its Region 3AAAAAAA schedule at home against Hillgrove on Oct. 7.
The Blue Devils faced arguably the toughest schedule in the state, with each of its five losses — Grayson, Roswell, North Cobb, Walton and Buford — against teams in the top 10 of the state’s top two classifications.
A 57-yard touchdown run by Justice Haynes in the first quarter and a 7-yard scoring pass from Dylan Wittke to K.J. Bolden in the second period was enough for Buford (5-0) — ranked fourth in the nation by USA Today last week — to overcome Marietta.
While the Marietta defense held a potent Buford offense that was averaging nearly 40 points per game to just 14, the Blue Devils sputtered as they failed to capitalize on a number of drives deep into Wolves territory.
“The defense was outstanding. They played great,” Marietta coach Richard Morgan said. “It’s a team game. The offense had the ball in the red zone four times and came away with no points. That’s on us. We should have cashed in on some of those. The defense was awesome. They really carried us tonight.”
Marietta got an early break when Joseph Mosely intercepted a pass by Buford quarterback Dylan Wittke and gave the Blue Devils the ball at their own 40-yard line with 7:39 remaining in the first quarter.
Marietta drove the ball down to the Buford 18-yard line, but quarterback Chase McCravy was thrown for a 12-yard loss on third-and-5 and then threw an incomplete pass on fourth-and-17 at the Wolves’ 30 to give up the ball on downs.
Buford then scored on the next series as it ran only four plays before Haynes, an Alabama commit, stormed down the field for his 57-yard touchdown run to give the Wolves a 7-0 lead with 3:41 left in the first quarter.
After Marietta was forced to punt on the next offensive series, Buford went on a 12-play, 51-yard drive that began at the 1:46 mark of the first quarter and finished with 7:15 to go in the second, punctuated by Wittke’s 7-yard touchdown pass to Bolden to provide the Wolves with all the scoring they needed.
“We played fairly well at times,” Buford coach Bryant Appling said. “It wasn’t perfect, obviously. We ran the ball good a little bit. Marietta has a dang good front seven, and they plugged some holes on us and didn’t let us run the ball like we wanted to run. Penalties got us behind the sticks a couple of times, and that’s why I think the score stayed the way it was.”
“(Marietta is) nowhere what their record shows. We said to our kids all week long. They’ve got a great team. They play some great teams and played every last one of those teams close, including us. They’ll be tough to deal with come region play, I can tell you that.”
