Game: North Paulding (1-4) at Marietta (1-4), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Marietta 49, North Paulding 21
All-time series: North Paulding leads 4-2
Prediction: Marietta 38, North Paulding 24
Northcutt Stadium has been quiet on Friday nights for more than a month.
Marietta is returning home for the first time since Sept. 4 when they play host to North Paulding on Friday in the Region 3AAAAAAA opener. The Blue Devils will be at home for three of their next five games.
Being away from home has been difficult for Marietta, who lost all four games. After beating Wheeler convincingly at home to start the season, Marietta’s lengthy road trip consisted of losses to McEachern, Camden County, Parkview and Brookwood.
The Blue Devils continue to score points behind new quarterback Tyler Hughes. The junior leads the county in passing with 961 yards. More importantly, he has thrown 11 touchdown passes and no interceptions.
What Hughes has been able to do is keep Marietta in games. However, the the defense has given up 49 points or more in three of their four losses.
In the Blue Devils’ 56-42 setback to Brookwood, they racked up 332 total yards, whilHughes threw for four touchdowns.
Marietta’s struggles have to do with getting hit hard to graduation after the Blue Devils won a Class AAAAAAA state title last December.
The young Blue Devils are 1-4 with 19 new starters in the lineup, but that record is deceiving.
The losses also have a lot to do with coach Richard Morgan putting together a rigorous non-region schedule to get his teams ready for the games that really matter.
In past years, when the Blue Devils start region play, they start hitting their stride.
In 2018, Marietta was 1-4 to start the season, losing to then defending Class AAAAA champion Rome, Grayson and two out-of-state powerhouses, before going 4-1 in 3AAAAAAA play to finish second behind Hillgrove.
North Paulding comes into the game on its own three-game losing streak. Unfortunately for the Wolfpack, all three loses came at home. During that time, North Paulding has had setbacks to Roswell, Brookwood, and last week they fell 42-23 to Newnan.
The Wolfpack are averaging 24 points a game, but the defense allows 37, which could mean Friday’s game could be a shootout.
